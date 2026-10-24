ETV Bharat / state

Tragedy In Chhattisgarh: Two Brothers Among 4 Drown While Bathing In Red River In Surajpur

Surajpur: In a tragic incident reported from Chhattisgarh, four people including two minor brothers from Bihar drowned while bathing in the Red river in Surajpur on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as two Gopal, 13, his 15-year-old brother Krishna Gopal, both from Bihar, their maternal uncle Vivek Singh and 20-year-old cousin Abhijit.

It is understood that the two brothers from Bihar had recently visited their uncle’s home in Surajpur for the Dussehra holidays. On Saturday, the two brothers, accompanied by their uncle Vivek Singh, and cousin Abhijit, went to the Red river in Saraswatipur for bathing.

While bathing in the river, the two brothers suddenly drifted into deep water and began to drown. Seeing them in distress, their cousin Abhijit and uncle Vivek Singh jumped into the river to save them. Due to the depth of the water and the strong current, all four drowned. Upon learning of the incident, local residents and the police were alerted. A rescue operation was launched, and after significant effort, the bodies of all four individuals were recovered from the river.