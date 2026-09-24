Tragedy During Badminton Game: Tamil Nadu Top Cop's 23-Year-Old Son Collapses, Dies
Shiva Surya was playing badminton with his father Gauthaman, an ACP in Chennai, at an indoor court near their residence and collapsed suddenly while playing.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Chennai: Tragedy struck a family here on Wednesday after the 23-year-old son of an Tamil Nadu Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) suddenly collapsed while playing badminton and died.
The deceased has been identified as Shiva Surya, the younger son of Gauthaman, an ACP in Chennai. The family resides in the Metro Nagar area of Alapakkam near Maduravoyal.
According to the police, Shiva Surya was playing badminton with his father at an indoor court near their residence on Wednesday (September 23). He reportedly collapsed suddenly while playing.
Gauthaman and others present at the court immediately rushed to his aid and took him to a private hospital in Vadapalani. However, doctors examined him and declared that he had already died.
The police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The exact cause of death is yet to be established and will be known only after the post-mortem examination, police said.
The incident has once again drawn attention to reports of people collapsing during strenuous physical activity. Doctors have cautioned that sudden, intense exercise, particularly after a prolonged break from regular physical activity, can pose risks in people with underlying or undiagnosed health conditions.
However, the cause of Shiva Surya's death has not been medically established at this stage, and it would be premature to attribute it to a heart attack or any specific condition before the post-mortem and medical findings are available.
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