ETV Bharat / state

Tragedy Deepens In Kasaragod Family As Days After NEET Aspirant's Death, Brother Too Found Dead In Mangaluru

Kasaragod: Tragedy has struck a Kasaragod family again, days after the death of 19-year-old NEET aspirant Aija R Mahesh, with her 24-year-old brother Arjun Mahesh found dead in a lodge room in neighbouring Karnataka's Mangaluru district on Monday.

Arjun, a resident of Mukkood in Kasaragod district, had reportedly arrived in Mangaluru from Sharjah only a day before his death. He was found unresponsive in the lodge room after family members were unable to contact him despite repeated attempts.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. While preliminary reports have raised the possibility that he may have died by suicide amid severe emotional distress following his sister's death, this has not been officially confirmed. Police and medical authorities are expected to establish the exact cause of death following the investigation and post-mortem examination.

Pallikkara panchayat member Saumini Ramakrishnan said the family was already dealing with the loss of Aija and that Arjun had reportedly been struggling emotionally following his sister's death.

His body was expected to be transported to his hometown after the completion of post-mortem procedures. The funeral was scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Sister Died After Suicide Attempt

The tragedy comes days after Aija, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant, died following a suicide attempt at a hostel associated with a private NEET coaching centre in Cherpunkal, Pala.

On June 2, Aija was found in a critical condition by her classmates at around 12.45 pm. She was initially taken to a private hospital at Arunapuram and later shifted to Mar Sleeva Medicity in Cherpunkal, where she was placed on ventilator support.

She died at around 12.36 PM on June 3 despite treatment.