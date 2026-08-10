Tragedy Deepens In Kasaragod Family As Days After NEET Aspirant's Death, Brother Too Found Dead In Mangaluru
Arjun's death comes days after Aija, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant, died following a suicide attempt at a hostel of a NEET coaching centre in Pala.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Kasaragod: Tragedy has struck a Kasaragod family again, days after the death of 19-year-old NEET aspirant Aija R Mahesh, with her 24-year-old brother Arjun Mahesh found dead in a lodge room in neighbouring Karnataka's Mangaluru district on Monday.
Arjun, a resident of Mukkood in Kasaragod district, had reportedly arrived in Mangaluru from Sharjah only a day before his death. He was found unresponsive in the lodge room after family members were unable to contact him despite repeated attempts.
The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. While preliminary reports have raised the possibility that he may have died by suicide amid severe emotional distress following his sister's death, this has not been officially confirmed. Police and medical authorities are expected to establish the exact cause of death following the investigation and post-mortem examination.
Pallikkara panchayat member Saumini Ramakrishnan said the family was already dealing with the loss of Aija and that Arjun had reportedly been struggling emotionally following his sister's death.
His body was expected to be transported to his hometown after the completion of post-mortem procedures. The funeral was scheduled to be held on Tuesday.
Sister Died After Suicide Attempt
The tragedy comes days after Aija, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant, died following a suicide attempt at a hostel associated with a private NEET coaching centre in Cherpunkal, Pala.
On June 2, Aija was found in a critical condition by her classmates at around 12.45 pm. She was initially taken to a private hospital at Arunapuram and later shifted to Mar Sleeva Medicity in Cherpunkal, where she was placed on ventilator support.
She died at around 12.36 PM on June 3 despite treatment.
Aija had completed her higher secondary education under the CBSE curriculum at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Periya, Kasaragod, scoring more than 80% marks. She was the daughter of Mahesh and Radhika, a tailor, and belonged to the Mukkood area of Kasaragod.
Family Had Spoken About Her Distress
Aija's death had attracted attention amid the controversy surrounding the NEET examination and the cancellation-related developments that followed. Her family had spoken publicly about the emotional distress and uncertainty she experienced over her academic future.
Her mother, Radhika, had earlier told the media about the anxiety and psychological pressure she believed her daughter had experienced following the disruption surrounding the examination.
Aija's death was subsequently reported as a case linked to the distress surrounding the NEET controversy, although the circumstances and factors contributing to any suicide require careful assessment rather than attribution to a single cause.
The death of Arjun has now deepened the family's tragedy, with authorities investigating the circumstances of his death. There is currently no official confirmation that his death was a suicide or that it was directly caused by his sister's death.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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