ETV Bharat / state

Roof Of Govt School Collapses On First Day Of Academic Year In Kerala, Minister Seeks Report

Thiruvananthapuram:A major disaster was narrowly averted on the very first day of the new academic year in Kerala as the roof of a building at the Attakulangara Government School in Thiruvananthapuram came crashing down.

​The tiled roof of the room, which was functioning as the school office, caved in entirely around 5.30 pm on Monday. Nobody has been injured in the incident.

This room was regularly used by the office staff and teachers. Since the children, teachers, and staff had all left the school premises around 5 pm, a huge tragedy was averted.

​According to sources, the rafters and tiles of the roof crashed straight into the room.

Hearing the loud sound, local residents rushed to the spot and immediately ensured that no one was trapped inside.

The police and fire force personnel reached the spot immediately after the incident.

As it was raining, computers and important files inside the office were safely moved to another room with the help of local residents.

​Education Minister Seeks Report

The accident took place on the reopening day of schools, despite strict directives given to authorities beforehand to ensure the safety and fitness of all school buildings.