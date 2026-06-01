Roof Of Govt School Collapses On First Day Of Academic Year In Kerala, Minister Seeks Report
Tragedy averted as students, teachers and staff had all left the school premises around 5 pm
Published : June 1, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram:A major disaster was narrowly averted on the very first day of the new academic year in Kerala as the roof of a building at the Attakulangara Government School in Thiruvananthapuram came crashing down.
The tiled roof of the room, which was functioning as the school office, caved in entirely around 5.30 pm on Monday. Nobody has been injured in the incident.
This room was regularly used by the office staff and teachers. Since the children, teachers, and staff had all left the school premises around 5 pm, a huge tragedy was averted.
According to sources, the rafters and tiles of the roof crashed straight into the room.
Hearing the loud sound, local residents rushed to the spot and immediately ensured that no one was trapped inside.
The police and fire force personnel reached the spot immediately after the incident.
As it was raining, computers and important files inside the office were safely moved to another room with the help of local residents.
Education Minister Seeks Report
The accident took place on the reopening day of schools, despite strict directives given to authorities beforehand to ensure the safety and fitness of all school buildings.
Education Minister N Shamshudeen has sought an urgent report on the incident.
The Minister has directed the Deputy Director of Education to investigate the matter and submit an immediate report.
Meanwhile, Minister Shamshudeen clarified that the collapsed structure was not a building currently being used to conduct classes for children.
This building had been renovated and was functioning as the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) office.
The Minister stated that there was gross negligence in issuing the fitness certificate for the building, which led to the roof collapse.
The authorities have cited that they did not get permission to renovate it as it is a heritage building.
However, the Minister added that a serious investigation will be conducted to check whether a fitness certificate was issued this time or whether the office was operating there without one.
The occurrence of such an accident on the very day schools reopened has triggered deep concern among parents and local residents.
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