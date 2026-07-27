ETV Bharat / state

Kin Carry Snakebite Victim Woman 3 km On Wooden Stretcher In Gujarat Due To Lack Of Road Connectivity

Chhota Udepur: In a show of the lack of basic infrastructure in remote tribal pockets in Gujarat, family members were forced to carry a 35-year-old snakebite victim woman on a makeshift stretcher for three kilometres across rugged, muddy terrain to reach a waiting ambulance. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Naliyabari Faliya of Kunda village in Nasvadi taluka of Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district.

Leelaben Vaniyabhai Vasava was bitten by a venomous snake while grazing cattle in a field. While crying for help, her family members immediately called the '108' ambulance service. Due to the lack of any paved or motorable road, the ambulance couldn't reach her through those narrow footpaths and non-paved slippery paths to the village.

Due to the fear of quick venom spread, the villagers immediately responded by arranging an improvised stretcher made from a cloth tied on both sides of two sticks. Carrying Leelaben on their shoulders, kin walked with her three kilometres from the forest area to the village of Nishina, which is reachable through roads.

She was then transported through the '108' ambulance to the Nasvadi Community Health Centre, where the condition of Leelaben was found to be stable. Meanwhile, a video showing villagers carrying the woman on a makeshift stretcher has gone viral. The footage captured locals running across rough, roadless terrain while carrying the woman on their shoulders. These visuals have once again brought the issue of the lack of basic road infrastructure in the state's remote tribal villages to the forefront of public discourse.