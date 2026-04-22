ETV Bharat / state

Tragedy At Kedarnath: Devotee Deaths And Allegations Of Administrative Apathy Mar Char Dham Yatra Opening Day

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage's opening day was marred by the death of two devotees from cardiac arrest, raising serious questions over the arrangements along the pilgrimage route.

The two deaths led to a major controversy over the arrangements in view of adequate medical facilities and others. Dilip Bhai Manu Mali (69), a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, died of a heart attack after reaching the shrine with the family.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism of the local administration, after the deceased’s son, Hemant Mali, alleged total failure of emergency services. As per the family, despite calls for help, the ambulance took more than 90 minutes to reach their location. The man’s son had to carry his father’s body on his back with the help of a pithu carrier to reach the nearest hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

"Suddenly, my father's health deteriorated, and he collapsed to the ground. We immediately dialled 100. We were assured that help would arrive within 5 to 10 minutes, but no one showed up for an hour and a half. As a result, his body lay in the open, under the scorching sun, for two hours. Left with no other choice given the dire circumstances, I personally carried my father on my back with the help of a ‘pithu’ (carrier) to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead,” Hemant Mali, son of the deceased devotee, said.

Body lay on helipad for nearly two hours

Furthermore, the difficulties did not end there. The kin alleged that the deceased's body lay on the helipad under the blazing sun for approximately two hours. The family members repeatedly requested that the body be transported via helicopter, yet no immediate arrangements were made. Ankur, an aggrieved family member, said, "If helicopters can be made available for VIP movements, why can't one be provided for the body of a devotee?"

₹16,000 demanded to transport body to Delhi

According to Hemant Mali, when they sought assistance, the family was provided with an ambulance contact number. However, the ambulance operator demanded ₹16,000 to transport the body to the Delhi Airport.