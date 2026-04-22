Tragedy At Kedarnath: Devotee Deaths And Allegations Of Administrative Apathy Mar Char Dham Yatra Opening Day
The two deaths led to a major controversy over the arrangements in view of adequate medical facilities and others.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST|
Updated : April 22, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage's opening day was marred by the death of two devotees from cardiac arrest, raising serious questions over the arrangements along the pilgrimage route.
The two deaths led to a major controversy over the arrangements in view of adequate medical facilities and others. Dilip Bhai Manu Mali (69), a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, died of a heart attack after reaching the shrine with the family.
The incident has drawn sharp criticism of the local administration, after the deceased’s son, Hemant Mali, alleged total failure of emergency services. As per the family, despite calls for help, the ambulance took more than 90 minutes to reach their location. The man’s son had to carry his father’s body on his back with the help of a pithu carrier to reach the nearest hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.
"Suddenly, my father's health deteriorated, and he collapsed to the ground. We immediately dialled 100. We were assured that help would arrive within 5 to 10 minutes, but no one showed up for an hour and a half. As a result, his body lay in the open, under the scorching sun, for two hours. Left with no other choice given the dire circumstances, I personally carried my father on my back with the help of a ‘pithu’ (carrier) to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead,” Hemant Mali, son of the deceased devotee, said.
Body lay on helipad for nearly two hours
Furthermore, the difficulties did not end there. The kin alleged that the deceased's body lay on the helipad under the blazing sun for approximately two hours. The family members repeatedly requested that the body be transported via helicopter, yet no immediate arrangements were made. Ankur, an aggrieved family member, said, "If helicopters can be made available for VIP movements, why can't one be provided for the body of a devotee?"
₹16,000 demanded to transport body to Delhi
According to Hemant Mali, when they sought assistance, the family was provided with an ambulance contact number. However, the ambulance operator demanded ₹16,000 to transport the body to the Delhi Airport.
A police official said, "Today, April 22, devotee Dilip Bhai Manu Mali passed away at the Primary Health Centre in Kedarnath due to deteriorating health. Consequently, the deceased was to be transported via helicopter to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag for post-mortem. However, helicopter services to Kedarnath were temporarily halted today as the DGCA inspected safety protocols. This resulted in a delay."
According to him, subsequently, once the No Objection Certificate (NOC) was granted for the helicopter services, operations to Kedarnath were resumed. Following this, the body was transported via a Thambi helicopter to Jamu (Guptkashi) at 12:30 PM.
“The body was brought to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag, where necessary procedures were carried out. Helicopter companies are permitted to commence flights to Kedarnath only after an inspection has been conducted by the DGCA,” he added.
When reached for a response, Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), said, "The control room did not have initial information regarding the presence of a body at the helipad. As soon as the information was received—around 12:00 PM—a helicopter was arranged within 10 to 15 minutes, and the body was transported."
He further clarified that during the pilgrimage, the local administration should carry out the responsibility for medical facilities and logistics.
Another pilgrim’s death due to a heart attack in Sonprayag
Meanwhile, at the Sonprayag transit point along the pilgrimage route, Rahul Chaudhary—a 32-year-old resident of Mathura—died due to a heart attack. Rahul had arrived to offer prayers at Kedarnath Dham on the auspicious occasion of the opening of the temple.
His health suddenly deteriorated while he was in Sonprayag. His uncle, Bobby Chaudhary—who was accompanying him—rushed him to the hospital. Upon arrival, doctors pronounced Rahul dead. These incidents came to light at a time when the administration made a claim of adequate arrangements regarding the Char Dham Yatra.
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