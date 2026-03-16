ETV Bharat / state

Traffic Violation: Karnataka Court Asks Man To Stand At Junctions For 15 Days To Create Road Safety Awareness

Dakshina Kannada: In a rare punishment, a court in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada has directed a resident of Sullia, who repeatedly violated traffic rules, to stand at road junctions with road safety placards for 15 days, generating awareness among the public.

Rakshit G had violated traffic rules several times in Sullia town following which, three separate cases were registered at the Sullia police station under Section 119 R/w 177, 184 and 194(C) of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. Sullia police sub-inspector Santosh B P had filed a chargesheet in the SCJ and JMFC Court in connection with these cases.

During the hearing, the court imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused in two cases and also ordered him to undertake community service for 15 days, five days each in all the three cases, from March 15 to 29. In addition, the court has ordered suspension of the accused's driving license for three months.