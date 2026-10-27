ETV Bharat / state

Traffic Restrictions In Central Delhi From 10 Am To Noon Today

FILE- Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO as police barricade the road. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions will be imposed in central Delhi between 10 am and noon on Tuesday in connection with special arrangements due to VIP movement, police said.

According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, the vehicular movement will be diverted, as required, from ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.

The affected stretches include BSZ Marg between ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and N S Marg, and the road from Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover.

The stretch from Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover, and the road connecting Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass are also likely to be affected.