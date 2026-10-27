Traffic Restrictions In Central Delhi From 10 Am To Noon Today
The vehicular movement will be diverted, as required, from ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.
By PTI
Published : October 27, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Traffic restrictions will be imposed in central Delhi between 10 am and noon on Tuesday in connection with special arrangements due to VIP movement, police said.
According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, the vehicular movement will be diverted, as required, from ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.
In connection with special traffic arrangements in Central Delhi on 27.10.2026, traffic restrictions, regulation and diversions may be implemented from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, depending on traffic conditions and operational requirements. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 26, 2026
The affected stretches include BSZ Marg between ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and N S Marg, and the road from Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover.
The stretch from Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover, and the road connecting Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass are also likely to be affected.
Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow sufficient time for travel, and use public transport wherever possible.
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