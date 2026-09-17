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Traditional Rituals, Chants, Devotion Mark Renowned Madurai Meenakshi Sundareshwar Temple Consecration

In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 17, 2026, People gather during the Maha Kumbabhishekam, the consecration ceremony, of the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple, in Madurai. ( PTI )

Madurai: The Maha Kumbabhishekam (consecration ceremony) of the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple here was performed on Thursday amidst the chant of Vedic mantras and a display of devotion by several thousands of devotees who thronged to witness the grand event.

Priests performed the sacred rituals and poured sanctified water (Abhishekam) on the temple Vimanams of Meenakshi Amman shrine and and also on the Vimanams of the Sundareshwarar Swamy shrine, as the devotees stood around the massive temple towers to watch the ceremony. This was followed by maha deeparadhana (special lamp ritual). Thereafter, the priests sprinkled the holy water on the devotees.

The atmosphere was filled with chanting and spiritual fervour. According to temple sources, the ceremony was held between 7.45 and 8.10 am. The Yagasala rituals commenced on September 11 and were conducted till September 16.

The temple was illuminated last night ahead of the Kumbabhishekam, which was performed after a gap of 17 years. Several hundreds of devotees arrived on Wednesday night and took positions around the temple to witness the ceremony when it commenced in the morning.

Earlier, following the pre-dawn rituals, the priests from various prominent temples carried the sanctified water-filled kalasams in a solemn procession from the Yagasala to the temple towers for the main ceremony.