Traditional Healing In Modern Times: Leech Therapy Remains Popular In Bihar Capital Patna
Amid advancements in medical science, the ancient leech therapy is still popular in Bihar capital Patna with patients turning to the method for traditional healing.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Patna: Despite advances in modern medical science, leech therapy still remains popular among patients here in the Bihar capital where people are turning to the traditional method to cure skin and other diseases.
What Is Leech Therapy?
Leech therapy or 'Hirudotherapy' refers to a complementary and integrative treatment method wherein the practitioner treats a patient with blood-sucking leeches(Hirudo medicinalis). Leech therapy is a very ancient treatment method, mentioned in Ayurveda and Tibetan medicine. In this therapy, medicinal leeches suck blood from the affected part of the body, the bioactive substances in its saliva thin the blood and help reduce inflammation, pain, and infection.
Dr Muzaffarul Islam, Head of the Department of Regional Therapy at the Tibetan College said that the leech's saliva contains elements like hirudin, which prevent blood clots and improve blood circulation. “This is why this therapy is considered effective in many complex diseases," said Dr. Muzaffarul.
Dr. Muzaffarul said that leech therapy is used in cases where it is necessary to remove excess fluid or toxins from the body. According to the principles of Unani medicine, the human body contains four types of fluids: blood, phlegm, black bile, and yellow bile.
“Nature has created a balance of these four elements in every human body. However, due to people's lifestyles and neglect of proper diet, this balance is disrupted, leading to illness,” Dr Muzaffarul explained.
Which Diseases Are Treated With Leech Therapy?
Dr Muzaffarul explained that leech therapy is used to treat many diseases, ranging from skin diseases to other disorders. At the Tibetan College in Patna, many skin diseases and complex ailments are treated with leech therapy. Dr Muzaffarul said that leeches are used to remove dead cells from areas where conventional medicine is ineffective. The leeches suck out the dead cells through the blood, allowing new cells to form, thus curing the disease.
Dr. Muzaffarul explained that a specific species of leech is selected for treatment in leech therapy. There are 700 types of leeches found worldwide. In India, 42 types of leeches are found, but not all of them are used for treatment as per Dr Muzaffarul. Only 4 types of leeches are used in this therapy in India, he said.
Not Suitable For Several Diseases
Dr. Muzaffarul explained that there are some diseases for which leech therapy is not advisable. “Leech therapy is not performed on diabetic patients. It is also not used for anemic patients, patients with high blood pressure, infectious diseases, or patients with significant blood loss”.
Patients Come From Far And Wide
Dr. Muzaffarul Islam said that patients come to the Tibetan College for leech therapy not only from Patna but also from far-off places. “Young men from distant areas have started coming to the institution for baldness treatment. Girls with a large number of pimples and acne on their faces also come here for treatment. Patients from states bordering Bihar, especially West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, come here”.
“Now, even patients from outside the country are coming here for treatment. Some are Indian citizens who have been living in Saudi Arabia for years, but their illness wasn't being cured there, so they have come to Patna for treatment,” he added.
What Patients Say
Naina Devi, who came from Rajgir, said that she had pain all over her body and had tried many treatments, but without success. "I had pain all over my body, I tried many treatments but didn't get any relief. People told me about this hospital, so I came here. I've been admitted since Monday, I'm receiving leech therapy, and I've felt some relief," Devi said.
Increasing Patient Footfall
Mohammad M. Islam, an assistant professor at the Tibetan College, said that leech therapy is natural and largely free from side effects motivating people to turn to the traditional method of treatment.
“This is why people are now turning to traditional treatments alongside modern medicine. Currently, people are using chemical-based medicines for their treatment, which can sometimes be harmful to the body. This causes the body's immunity to gradually weaken,” he said.
Islam said that people have reduced their physical activity, which is why they are falling ill more often. “This is why people are turning to naturopathy, whether through Ayurveda or Unani medicine, for treatment without side effects," said Dr. Muzaffarul Islam.
Read More: