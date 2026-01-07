ETV Bharat / state

Traditional Healing In Modern Times: Leech Therapy Remains Popular In Bihar Capital Patna

Patna: Despite advances in modern medical science, leech therapy still remains popular among patients here in the Bihar capital where people are turning to the traditional method to cure skin and other diseases.

What Is Leech Therapy?

Leech therapy or 'Hirudotherapy' refers to a complementary and integrative treatment method wherein the practitioner treats a patient with blood-sucking leeches(Hirudo medicinalis). Leech therapy is a very ancient treatment method, mentioned in Ayurveda and Tibetan medicine. In this therapy, medicinal leeches suck blood from the affected part of the body, the bioactive substances in its saliva thin the blood and help reduce inflammation, pain, and infection.

Dr Muzaffarul Islam, Head of the Department of Regional Therapy at the Tibetan College said that the leech's saliva contains elements like hirudin, which prevent blood clots and improve blood circulation. “This is why this therapy is considered effective in many complex diseases," said Dr. Muzaffarul.

Dr Muzaffarul Islam, Head of the Department of Regional Therapy at the Tibetan College (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Muzaffarul said that leech therapy is used in cases where it is necessary to remove excess fluid or toxins from the body. According to the principles of Unani medicine, the human body contains four types of fluids: blood, phlegm, black bile, and yellow bile.

“Nature has created a balance of these four elements in every human body. However, due to people's lifestyles and neglect of proper diet, this balance is disrupted, leading to illness,” Dr Muzaffarul explained.

Which Diseases Are Treated With Leech Therapy?

Dr Muzaffarul explained that leech therapy is used to treat many diseases, ranging from skin diseases to other disorders. At the Tibetan College in Patna, many skin diseases and complex ailments are treated with leech therapy. Dr Muzaffarul said that leeches are used to remove dead cells from areas where conventional medicine is ineffective. The leeches suck out the dead cells through the blood, allowing new cells to form, thus curing the disease.