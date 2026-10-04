Traditional Durga Idols Make A Comeback To Pandals In Bengal's Industrial City
While Puja committees in Durgapur are arranging themes and elaborate lighting, they are not placing any unconventional orders on the idol's making, reports Soumen Banerjee.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Durgapur: Amidst the prevalence of modern themes and dazzling artistry, a touch of tradition is making its comeback this Durga Puja. Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's call, traditional Ekchala idols — where all the deities are mounted on a single backdrop — are returning to the pandals of the state's industrial city of Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.
Following the state government's appeal to ensure that the worship of Goddess Durga — alongside the idols of Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh, and Kartikeya — reflects this timeless tradition, a shift has been observed in the clay art studios of Durgapur.
Artisans in the potters' quarters are working round the clock, often neglecting their meals. According to the artisans, in previous years, organisers would often request experiments with the idol's appearance, complexion, or ornamentation to align with the specific themes of their pandals.
However, the scenario is completely different this year. While Puja committees are still arranging for themes and elaborate lighting, they are not placing any unconventional orders regarding the idol's creation.
Instead, they have clearly specified that the idol of the goddess must be strictly traditional and crafted in the Ekchala style. Some Puja organisers feel that the grandeur of 'theme-based' celebrations over the past few years has somewhat overshadowed the familiar form of goodess Durga.
Veteran city organisers Sudamay Pal and Amiya Mukhopadhyay said there is a unique joy and sense of spiritual peace in worshipping the traditional idol.
"The image of the goddess we grew up seeing had undergone significant changes due to the wave of theme-based pujas in recent years. Now, following the official directive to use traditional idols, that classic form is returning to the pandals, bringing back the true soul of the festival," they said.
Abhijit Paul, a potter from Durgapur, said there has suddenly been a surge in the demand for traditional Ekchala Durga idols — specifically those featuring classic styling, Daker Saaj (traditional foil ornamentation), and heritage-style decorations.
"It appears that the demand for such idols rose following the Chief Minister's announcement. Until now, I used to craft idols to align with 'theme pujas'. But this year, the demand for traditional idols has reached its peak," he added.
According to the artisans, the traditional style of idol-making — which had been somewhat sidelined in the race for modernity — has been revitalised due to the government decision and the keen interest shown by organisers.
The Sarbojanin Durgotsav at Chaturanga Maidan in City Centre is one of Durgapur's mega-budget puja celebrations. Paramananda Chattopadhyay, the working president of the organising committee, said crowds flock to the Chaturanga Maidan Durgotsav in Durgapur.
"We have previously organised both traditional and theme-based Pujas. While there are no strict government mandates, we have decided to worship a traditional idol this year in accordance with the government's suggestion to opt for the traditional format. Our pandal is being constructed based on the design of the Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, and the traditional idol of the Goddess will be worshipped there," he added.
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