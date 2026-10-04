ETV Bharat / state

Traditional Durga Idols Make A Comeback To Pandals In Bengal's Industrial City

Durgapur: Amidst the prevalence of modern themes and dazzling artistry, a touch of tradition is making its comeback this Durga Puja. Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's call, traditional Ekchala idols — where all the deities are mounted on a single backdrop — are returning to the pandals of the state's industrial city of Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Following the state government's appeal to ensure that the worship of Goddess Durga — alongside the idols of Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh, and Kartikeya — reflects this timeless tradition, a shift has been observed in the clay art studios of Durgapur.

Artisans in the potters' quarters are working round the clock, often neglecting their meals. According to the artisans, in previous years, organisers would often request experiments with the idol's appearance, complexion, or ornamentation to align with the specific themes of their pandals.

However, the scenario is completely different this year. While Puja committees are still arranging for themes and elaborate lighting, they are not placing any unconventional orders regarding the idol's creation.

Instead, they have clearly specified that the idol of the goddess must be strictly traditional and crafted in the Ekchala style. Some Puja organisers feel that the grandeur of 'theme-based' celebrations over the past few years has somewhat overshadowed the familiar form of goodess Durga.

Veteran city organisers Sudamay Pal and Amiya Mukhopadhyay said there is a unique joy and sense of spiritual peace in worshipping the traditional idol.