ETV Bharat / state

Traditional Blacksmith Village In Deoghar Fights For Survival As Machines Take Over Market

A blacksmith is at work in Patardih village. ( ETV Bharat )

Deoghar: It is often said that minerals emerge from the womb of the earth, but it is human hands that give them shape. For generations, this belief defined life in Patardih village of Deoghar, where iron was forged into tools essential for everyday living. Once known as Deoghar’s “Iron City”, Patardih earned fame for hand-crafted implements such as woks, axes, spades, sickles, griddles and sieves that were supplied not only locally but to markets as far as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and even Delhi. Today, however, the village is struggling for survival. Machines replace handcrafted ironwork Elders in the village recall that Patardih once dispatched thousands of kilograms of iron goods every month. Now, selling even 100–200 kilograms has become difficult. Machine-made products have taken over the market. They have pushed traditional craftsmanship to the margins. Balram Mistry, a member of the Lohar community, said that while Patardih’s products once reached cities like Delhi and Mumbai, today village youth are migrating to those same cities in search of work. Efforts to preserve ancestral skills Traditionally, blacksmiths in the village made agricultural tools for farmers. But with increasing mechanisation in farming, demand for handmade tools has steadily declined. Several Lohar families said they wish to preserve their ancestral occupation, which defines their identity, but poor market access is forcing them to migrate elsewhere for livelihood. Fading furnaces, fading identity