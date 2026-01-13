Traditional Blacksmith Village In Deoghar Fights For Survival As Machines Take Over Market
Published : January 13, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Deoghar: It is often said that minerals emerge from the womb of the earth, but it is human hands that give them shape. For generations, this belief defined life in Patardih village of Deoghar, where iron was forged into tools essential for everyday living. Once known as Deoghar’s “Iron City”, Patardih earned fame for hand-crafted implements such as woks, axes, spades, sickles, griddles and sieves that were supplied not only locally but to markets as far as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and even Delhi. Today, however, the village is struggling for survival.
Machines replace handcrafted ironwork
Elders in the village recall that Patardih once dispatched thousands of kilograms of iron goods every month. Now, selling even 100–200 kilograms has become difficult. Machine-made products have taken over the market. They have pushed traditional craftsmanship to the margins. Balram Mistry, a member of the Lohar community, said that while Patardih’s products once reached cities like Delhi and Mumbai, today village youth are migrating to those same cities in search of work.
Efforts to preserve ancestral skills
Traditionally, blacksmiths in the village made agricultural tools for farmers. But with increasing mechanisation in farming, demand for handmade tools has steadily declined. Several Lohar families said they wish to preserve their ancestral occupation, which defines their identity, but poor market access is forcing them to migrate elsewhere for livelihood.
Fading furnaces, fading identity
Manohar Sharma said machines are not just shaping iron but also consuming the livelihoods of blacksmiths. “The village furnaces are growing cold, and our identity is disappearing like smoke,” he said. Another villager, Vikram Sharma, pointed out that government schemes have largely remained on paper. While a few families have benefited from the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, the majority are still waiting for support. He said that financial assistance for machinery could help villagers boost production from their homes, but such help remains elusive.
Jawahar Sharma recalled with pride that the Lohar community once forged weapons for Maharana Pratap. “Today, the irony is painful. The honour remains in history, while struggle defines our present,” he said. He also highlighted a long-standing grievance. For instance, in Jharkhand, the Lohar community is classified under the OBC category, while in several other states it is included in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. As a result, many Lohar families in Jharkhand are deprived of benefits under welfare schemes.
Mahesh Mistry warned that if the situation continues, future generations will abandon the profession altogether, leading to the complete erosion of Patardih’s identity. More than 250 families in the village currently depend on blacksmithing for their livelihood.
Administration assures action
Meanwhile, the administration has said it is serious about the development of Lohar-dominated villages in Devipur block. Deputy Development Commissioner Piyush Sinha said benefits under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme have been extended and, following information shared by ETV Bharat, necessary directions will be issued regarding Patardih village.
The pressing question remains, will the furnaces of Patardih burn again, or will the once-renowned “Iron City” be reduced to a mention in government files? If current trends continue, future generations may learn about the village’s legacy and craftsmanship only from books.
