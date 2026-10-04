ETV Bharat / state

Tradition Of India-Bangladesh Joint Durga Idol Immersion On Ichamati River Fades

North 24 Parganas: On the day of Bijoya Dashami, the Ichamati River in border town Taki in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district historically transcended the geography of barbed-wire borders. Healing the wounds of Partition, people from both India and Bangladesh would carry their respective Durga idols to the middle of the river for immersion, sharing greetings and fostering harmony.

A glimmer of hope appeared last year following a high-level flag meeting between the BSF and the BGB. Yet, despite positive signals at the negotiating table, these did not translate into reality on the ground.

However, over time, concerns regarding international security and infiltration have encroached upon this tradition. Strict restrictions imposed in the middle of the river for security reasons effectively brought the joint boat excursions to a halt.

Exchanging sweets from boat to boat, inquiring after relatives, and sharing heartfelt embraces while standing in the middle of the river after the immersion has existed for years, depicting a rare and remarkable harmony.

Even though barbed wire separated the two Bengals in 1947, for a few hours on Dashami, the Ichamati River would erase this border. Disregarding international maritime boundaries, thousands of boats, flying the Indian tricolour and the red-and-green flag of Bangladesh would converge in the middle of the river.

The tradition of immersion in the Ichamati River, rooted in the legacy of the Zamindars, has been practiced since long before the Partition. People from both banks of the river, Taki in India, and Debhata and Satkhira in Bangladesh would mingle as one to witness the immersion ceremonies of ancient zamindar families like the Raychowdhuris or the Ghosh Babus.

This year, too, the opportunity for common people from both banks to meet remains virtually uncertain amidst the changing diplomatic reality. Amidst this stagnation of tradition, the livelihoods of local boatmen and the tourism economy are facing a deep crisis.

However, due to international security concerns, the need to curb infiltration, and shifting political landscapes, this tradition of unrestricted immersion has gradually changed. Despite BSF-BGB flag meetings, the rhythm of this reunion has been disrupted over last few years when boats have failed to arrive from the other side.

While boats from the Indian side were launched into the Ichamati waters amidst the festive beat of 'dhaks', the other side remained silent; although the immersion of idols took place along the Bangladeshi riverbank, no boats were sailed onto the river and the familiar emotional tradition did not follow.

Following the political and administrative shifts across the border this year and the subsequent tightening of security measures, the question that keeps coming is whether the meeting will remain merely a formality or people actually get to meet one another on the river.

Local residents and ferry terminal operators in Taki find themselves torn between nostalgia for the past and frustration with the current reality. Pradip Das, a worker responsible for maintaining the Taki boat terminal, said, "In the old days, when the terminal was fully operational or during Bijoya Dashami festivities, there used to be a grand unity between the two nations. However, that connection gradually faded because the administration and government could not manage the situation as people would cross over and not return, or come from the other side and stay back."

According to Das, nowadays, people travel halfway across the river, with a BSF barricade marking the boundary in the middle. For the past few years, boats from the other side haven't been coming, he said. "But this time, we are hopeful that we can conduct the immersion together in the middle of the river, with each side remaining within its own territory. While the old emotions of stepping onto the opposite bank to celebrate might not fully return, a part of that spirit will be revived. People travel from far and wide to witness this immersion; we want the new government to take charge and ensure the event is conducted beautifully on the river," he said.

Priyanka Bandyopadhyay, a local resident of Taki, describes the immersion ceremony as a deeply emotional event saying, "Just as the immersion at Taki is a spectacle for people across West Bengal, it holds immense emotional significance for us locals. At this juncture, we want the new government to ensure security, maintaining the necessary protocols related to border security forces of both nations. Security must be the government's top priority to prevent a recurrence of the massive infiltration that occurred in the past in connection with this event. However, we also hope that, while adhering to security measures, the atmosphere of the immersion in Taki's Ichamati River will once again become well-organised, beautiful, and a major attraction for people."

This decline in tradition has not only affected sentiments but also had a significant impact on Taki's tourism economy. Mrinalkanti Das, a local guest house and resort owner and proprietor of the 'Ichhamati Picnic Spot Cottage' recalled, "Since childhood, I witnessed flag marches between the two countries and the border being opened for four to five hours prior to Bijoya Dashami. We used to carry pots of 'rasgullas' across to the other side; they would arrange a stage and a microphone, and we would deliver speeches fostering brotherhood. In return, they would offer 'dhuno' (incense resin), coconuts, and sugarcane. Lakhs of people would gather on the opposite bank during this event. However, that joint gathering eventually ceased due to political circumstances, security concerns, and the COVID-19 pandemic."

History bears witness that, despite geographical divisions, the waters of the Ichamati river were never truly separate. It remains to be seen whether administrative discussions and meetings between border security forces can restore the tradition of immersion rituals on the river, preserving a century-old legacy amidst necessary security constraints, or if the Taki gathering, uniting the two Bengals, will be consigned forever to the pages of memory.