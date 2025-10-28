ETV Bharat / state

Trading Scam: Vijayawada Couple Dupes 1,500 Investors of Rs 400 Crore

A major trading scam in Vijayawada has come to light, with Aditya and his wife Sujatha duping 1,500 investors and collecting Rs 400 crore.

Trading Scam
Vijayawada Couple Dupes 1,500 Investors of Rs 400 Crore (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST

Vijayawada: A unique trading case has reached its climax in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The investigation has revealed shocking details about the accused, Aditya, and his wife, Sujatha. The duo set up a trading company and lured investors with promises of high interest rates. They collected a staggering Rs 400 crore from 1,500 people.

Aditya, from Eluru district, studied up to the tenth standard. He maintained a high-profile lifestyle, staying in 5-star hotels and travelling abroad to influence investors and agents. He recruited 62 agents and offered them commissions. He also spent significant amounts on living expenses.

The SIT investigation found that a large portion of the funds collected was used for personal expenditures. Of the total, Rs. 260 crore was returned to investors. Authorities have identified 55 properties valued at Rs 100 crore. They have frozen Rs 3 crore in bank accounts and seized gold ornaments.

The police conducted searches at nine locations, including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Ongole, detaining several agents. Aditya, Sujatha, and eight other agents may be arrested soon. The investigation found that 32 agents received commissions totalling Rs 49 crore, while 30 agents lost Rs 9 crore.

Authorities are working to establish a special court to address depositors' claims and plan to propose attaching the identified properties to recover losses. The case highlights the need to verify investment opportunities before committing funds.

