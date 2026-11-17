ETV Bharat / state

Traders Warn Shutdown As Rotten Meat Scandal Returns To Haunt Kashmir

Srinagar: Traders in the Kashmir valley have threatened to shut down the hotel and restaurant sector if the government does not take action against rotten meat traders after fresh consignments were seized by police and food safety officers.

The fresh scandal has revived the grim memories for the hotel and restaurant industry in the Valley more than a year after large quantities of rotten and unhygienic meat and chicken consignments were seized by the food safety authorities.

Jammu and Kashmir police and food safety officials seized 2000 kilograms of rotten meat consignments in Srinagar outskirts last week which were transported through railways without maintaining compulsory temperature control measures.

Tariq Ghani Bedaba, president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) said that the fresh seizure of rotten meat indicates that the Jammu and Kashmir government has been lenient on meat and frozen chicken trade.

Tariq Ghani Bedaba, president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“The government has not taken any stringent measures regarding this trade which is why its consignments are being transported into the Valley. If there is no serious action within seven days, we will shut down hotels, restaurants and food stalls,” Bedaba told ETV Bharat.

Hotel and restaurant owners are also worried about their trade being hit by the fresh seizures. “Last year, our hotels and restaurants saw a huge decline in footfall after rotten meat was seized in large quantities in Kashmir. We fear our trade will be hit again if there is no assurance from the government about shutting down this illegal business of rotten meat,” Lateef Ahmad, vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Hotel Association said.

Lateef Ahmad, vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Hotel Association (ETV Bharat)

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has also urged the government to take stringent action and measures to curb the rotten meat transportation into the Valley.