Traders Warn Shutdown As Rotten Meat Scandal Returns To Haunt Kashmir
The fresh seizures have revived the haunting memories of last year when large consignments of rotten meat and chicken were seized.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Srinagar: Traders in the Kashmir valley have threatened to shut down the hotel and restaurant sector if the government does not take action against rotten meat traders after fresh consignments were seized by police and food safety officers.
The fresh scandal has revived the grim memories for the hotel and restaurant industry in the Valley more than a year after large quantities of rotten and unhygienic meat and chicken consignments were seized by the food safety authorities.
Jammu and Kashmir police and food safety officials seized 2000 kilograms of rotten meat consignments in Srinagar outskirts last week which were transported through railways without maintaining compulsory temperature control measures.
Tariq Ghani Bedaba, president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) said that the fresh seizure of rotten meat indicates that the Jammu and Kashmir government has been lenient on meat and frozen chicken trade.
“The government has not taken any stringent measures regarding this trade which is why its consignments are being transported into the Valley. If there is no serious action within seven days, we will shut down hotels, restaurants and food stalls,” Bedaba told ETV Bharat.
Hotel and restaurant owners are also worried about their trade being hit by the fresh seizures. “Last year, our hotels and restaurants saw a huge decline in footfall after rotten meat was seized in large quantities in Kashmir. We fear our trade will be hit again if there is no assurance from the government about shutting down this illegal business of rotten meat,” Lateef Ahmad, vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Hotel Association said.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has also urged the government to take stringent action and measures to curb the rotten meat transportation into the Valley.
"If such a large consignment can be detected during a routine inspection, the bigger question is how much rotten or substandard meat may have passed through without being checked. We do not know how much of such meat is being brought into Kashmir, how much may have entered the market and whether any quantity has already been sold to unsuspecting consumers. This calls for an immediate and comprehensive investigation," KCCI President Javaid Tenga said.
Religious preachers have also decided to raise awareness and concern about rotten meat and food adulteration in their sermons.
Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of Jammu and Kashmir religious leaders, which is headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has decided to deliver a common Friday sermons in mosques on food adulteration on coming Friday.
The MMU has expressed grave concern over repeated incidents of food adulteration, particularly the recent seizure of large quantities of rotten meat, alongside reports of unsafe and substandard food products being sold across Jammu and Kashmir.
“These disturbing developments have raised serious concerns about public health, declining ethical standards in commercial practices, and the effectiveness of existing food safety mechanisms,” MMU said in a statement.
The MMU said the sermons would emphasise the need for greater public awareness, collective responsibility, government accountability and strict enforcement of food safety regulations. “It would also seek to sensitise people to these concerns in the light of Islamic teachings and encourage responsible conduct at every level of society,” it said.
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