Trademark Dispute: Bombay HC Asks Shoemaker To Pay Rs 50-Lakh Fine For Suppressing Facts
An interim order passed in June went in favour of the owner of the footwear company and restrained a Delhi-based businessman from using the trademark.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday imposed a Rs 50 lakh fine on the owner of a footwear manufacturer for suppressing facts to mislead the court into intervening in a case against a Delhi-based businessman over a trademark dispute.
The court had passed an interim order in June, which went in favour of the owner of the footwear company, Shoban Salim Thakur and restrained Chaitanya Arora, the Delhi-based businessman, from using trademarks like 'Doctor Health Super Soft, Doctor Super Soft, Doctor Extra Soft'.
Subsequently, Arora filed an affidavit requesting the cancellation of the order, alleging that Thakur had intentionally suppressed facts and documents related to the case.
Arora's advocate had informed the court that Thakur had systematically played a fraud on the court by concealing that the registration for his trademark was limited to Maharashtra. Despite that, Thakur managed to misdirect the court in securing the pan-India injunction.
Denying the argument, Thakur's lawyer told the court that his client didn't suppress any facts from the court and he had later filed an affidavit mentioning about missing out on a disclaimer in the complaint.
The single-judge bench of Justice Arif Doctor nullified the interim order, observing that Thakur dishonestly claimed that the case wouldn't be affected by geographical limitations and that he had deliberately hidden facts from the court to obtain the interim order in his favour. Justice Doctor defined Thakur's act as "dishonest and unscrupulous".
The court further observed that the interim order had dealt a severe blow to Arora's business and asked Thakur to pay Rs 25 lakh as a penalty to each of the two defendants — Chaitanya Enterprises and Sonu Shah, the proprietor of Sonu Enterprises by November.
