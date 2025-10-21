ETV Bharat / state

Trademark Dispute: Bombay HC Asks Shoemaker To Pay Rs 50-Lakh Fine For Suppressing Facts

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday imposed a Rs 50 lakh fine on the owner of a footwear manufacturer for suppressing facts to mislead the court into intervening in a case against a Delhi-based businessman over a trademark dispute.

The court had passed an interim order in June, which went in favour of the owner of the footwear company, Shoban Salim Thakur and restrained Chaitanya Arora, the Delhi-based businessman, from using trademarks like 'Doctor Health Super Soft, Doctor Super Soft, Doctor Extra Soft'.

Subsequently, Arora filed an affidavit requesting the cancellation of the order, alleging that Thakur had intentionally suppressed facts and documents related to the case.

Arora's advocate had informed the court that Thakur had systematically played a fraud on the court by concealing that the registration for his trademark was limited to Maharashtra. Despite that, Thakur managed to misdirect the court in securing the pan-India injunction.