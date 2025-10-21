ETV Bharat / state

Trademark Dispute: Bombay HC Asks Shoemaker To Pay Rs 50-Lakh Fine For Suppressing Facts

An interim order passed in June went in favour of the owner of the footwear company and restrained a Delhi-based businessman from using the trademark.

A file photo of the Bombay High Court.
A file photo of the Bombay High Court. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday imposed a Rs 50 lakh fine on the owner of a footwear manufacturer for suppressing facts to mislead the court into intervening in a case against a Delhi-based businessman over a trademark dispute.

The court had passed an interim order in June, which went in favour of the owner of the footwear company, Shoban Salim Thakur and restrained Chaitanya Arora, the Delhi-based businessman, from using trademarks like 'Doctor Health Super Soft, Doctor Super Soft, Doctor Extra Soft'.

Subsequently, Arora filed an affidavit requesting the cancellation of the order, alleging that Thakur had intentionally suppressed facts and documents related to the case.

Arora's advocate had informed the court that Thakur had systematically played a fraud on the court by concealing that the registration for his trademark was limited to Maharashtra. Despite that, Thakur managed to misdirect the court in securing the pan-India injunction.

Denying the argument, Thakur's lawyer told the court that his client didn't suppress any facts from the court and he had later filed an affidavit mentioning about missing out on a disclaimer in the complaint.

The single-judge bench of Justice Arif Doctor nullified the interim order, observing that Thakur dishonestly claimed that the case wouldn't be affected by geographical limitations and that he had deliberately hidden facts from the court to obtain the interim order in his favour. Justice Doctor defined Thakur's act as "dishonest and unscrupulous".

The court further observed that the interim order had dealt a severe blow to Arora's business and asked Thakur to pay Rs 25 lakh as a penalty to each of the two defendants — Chaitanya Enterprises and Sonu Shah, the proprietor of Sonu Enterprises by November.

Also Read

  1. Govind Pansare Murder: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Key Accused, 2 Others
  2. Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Interim Stay On State Government's Kunbi Caste Certificate GR

TAGGED:

TRADEMARK RIGHT
INTERIM ORDER
FOOTWEAR MANUFACTURER
GEOGRAPHICAL LIMITATIONS
BOMBAY HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.