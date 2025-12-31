ETV Bharat / state

Tractor Driver Killed As High-Tension Line Snaps In Bahraich

Locals at the scene of the incident, with the tractor on fire. ( ETV Bharat )

Bahraich/Hamirpur (UP): A tractor driver was killed on Tuesday morning after an 11,000-volt high-tension power line snapped and fell on his tractor-trolley, electrocuting him on the spot. The impact was brutal. One of his hands was severed by the electric shock. The tractor’s front wheel caught fire, locals said.

The deceased has been identified as Amit (35), a resident of Naubana village under the Murtiha police station area. He owned a tractor-trolley and earned a living by transporting soil. Unmarried, Amit was the sole breadwinner of his family.

He was returning to his village after dumping soil when the incident occurred. As the tractor moved along the road, the overhead power line suddenly broke and crashed onto the vehicle. The current surged through the tractor. Amit suffered severe burns and died instantly, leaving no chance for rescue.

Within minutes, people from nearby houses and fields rushed to the spot. The police were informed and reached soon after. The electricity department was alerted, and the power supply to the area was cut before the body could be recovered. Amit’s body was later sent for post-mortem examination.