ETV Bharat / state

Tractor Crushes Minor Boy To Death In Korba After Brother Mistakenly Turns On Ignition

Korba: A 2.5-year-old child was crushed to death by a tractor in the Nilgiri neighbourhood under the Civil Lines police station of Chhattisgarh's Korba, police said on Monday.

The tragic incident took place when the construction project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was underway in the locality. While the tractor driver was offloading bricks at the site with help from labourers, two children reached the spot.

Police said the elder one climbed onto the tractor while his brother was playing in front of it. Suddenly, the elder brother turned on the ignition key, causing the vehicle to move forward and run over the younger brother, killing him on the spot.

The tractor driver fled the spot after the incident, and a search has been launched to trace him. The father of the children, Mohammad Ansar, was away for work at the time.