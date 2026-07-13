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Tractor Crushes Minor Boy To Death In Korba After Brother Mistakenly Turns On Ignition

Police said the tractor came to unload bricks for a construction project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the children came to play there.

The tractor that run over the minor boy.
The tractor that run over the minor boy. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Korba: A 2.5-year-old child was crushed to death by a tractor in the Nilgiri neighbourhood under the Civil Lines police station of Chhattisgarh's Korba, police said on Monday.

The tragic incident took place when the construction project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was underway in the locality. While the tractor driver was offloading bricks at the site with help from labourers, two children reached the spot.

Police said the elder one climbed onto the tractor while his brother was playing in front of it. Suddenly, the elder brother turned on the ignition key, causing the vehicle to move forward and run over the younger brother, killing him on the spot.

The tractor driver fled the spot after the incident, and a search has been launched to trace him. The father of the children, Mohammad Ansar, was away for work at the time.

Personnel from the Civil Lines police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An investigation has also been launched into the matter.

Local councillor Chandralok Singh, who visited the spot, said, "A grave incident had occurred in the neighbourhood. Children often play there. The tractor had arrived at the spot to unload bricks when one of the children mistakenly started the vehicle, leading to the fatal incident. A 2.5-year-old child has died after coming under the tractor. One must always keep an eye on children."

Aastha Sharma, the trainee DSP in charge of the Civil Lines police station, said the deceased has been identified as Abdul. "We received the information on Monday. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and further legal action is being taken into the matter," she added.

Also Read

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TAGGED:

PRADHAN MANTRI AWAS YOJANA
CIVIL LINES POLICE STATION
POST MORTEM
CONSTRUCTION WORK
TRACTOR CRUSHES MINOR BOY

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