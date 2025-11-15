ETV Bharat / state

Tracing Names Of Kin Very Difficult, Says CPI-M, Tells EC To Give More Time To Submit Forms

Chennai: Alleging that tracing names of family members online from the electoral rolls pertaining to the year 2002 is extremely difficult, the CPI(M), a key ally of the ruling DMK, said it has urged the Election Commission to extend the December 4, 2025, deadline to submit filled-in enumeration forms under the ongoing SIR exercise.

Expressing doubts over the Election Commission's statement claiming distribution of enumeration forms to about 80 per cent electors in Tamil Nadu as on November 13, the Marxist party, in a representation to the poll panel, sought the intervention of officials to ensure proper distribution of forms to all the people.

"BLOs find it difficult to fully comprehend the scope of enumeration forms and explain the key points on filling forms to the people. Hence, they ask the electors to fill the forms themselves. However, illiterate voters will find it very difficult to fill out the forms. Hence, additional time (extending the deadline) should be given to people. To submit the enumeration forms after filling them," CPI-M State Secretary P Shanmugam said in the representation.

The memorandum, listing practical difficulties, was presented to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik on November 14. Shanmugam and state committee member I Arumuga Nainar called on the CEO, Archana Patnaik, and they urged inclusion of all eligible people in the electoral rolls, during the ongoing SIR exercise.

Though it opposed the SIR exercise, the Marxist party said it had listed the measures to be followed since people are worried whether their names will be included or not in the electoral rolls. The CPI-M said finding out names of electors online from the electoral rolls pertaining to years 2002/05 is extremely difficult and often, such data could not be downloaded.