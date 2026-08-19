ETV Bharat / state

Traces Of ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti Network Surface In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing multi-state crackdown against ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) launched by security agencies, traces of the network have surfaced in Hyderabad.

It has recently been revealed that two youths, previously arrested under the jurisdictions of Yousufguda police station in Hyderabad Commissionerate and Medchal police station in Cyberabad Commissionerate, were connected to SBN.

Earlier on August 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 253 people across 14 states were detained for plotting terror attacks, and over 80 FIRs and more than 200 arrests were recorded against SBN as part of 'zero tolerance' policy towards cross-border terrorism. In the list of detentions, two persons were from Telangana.