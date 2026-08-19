Traces Of ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti Network Surface In Hyderabad
Investigations revealed that two men, earlier arrested from Yousufguda and Medchal, had befriended ISI sympathisers through Instagram.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing multi-state crackdown against ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) launched by security agencies, traces of the network have surfaced in Hyderabad.
It has recently been revealed that two youths, previously arrested under the jurisdictions of Yousufguda police station in Hyderabad Commissionerate and Medchal police station in Cyberabad Commissionerate, were connected to SBN.
Earlier on August 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 253 people across 14 states were detained for plotting terror attacks, and over 80 FIRs and more than 200 arrests were recorded against SBN as part of 'zero tolerance' policy towards cross-border terrorism. In the list of detentions, two persons were from Telangana.
Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 17, 2026
Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across…
Investigations revealed that the duo, Zaid Khan (22) from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and another youth from Rajasthan, had links to the SBN.
Zaid had come to Medchal in February, 2026, worked at a restaurant and came in contact with ISI sympathisers, Habib and Rana Hussain, through Instagram. He was arrested on May 23 after the Telangana Counter Intelligence Cell intercepted the chats he exchanged with them.
The youth from Rajasthan, who was working at a sweet shop in Yousufguda, was also caught while chatting with ISI sympathisers.
The SBN is a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India. The network has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.
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