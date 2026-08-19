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Traces Of ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti Network Surface In Hyderabad

Investigations revealed that two men, earlier arrested from Yousufguda and Medchal, had befriended ISI sympathisers through Instagram.

Traces Of ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti Network Surface In Hyderabad
Accused Zaid Khan (22) was arrested on May 23, 2026 (Special Arrangement)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing multi-state crackdown against ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) launched by security agencies, traces of the network have surfaced in Hyderabad.

It has recently been revealed that two youths, previously arrested under the jurisdictions of Yousufguda police station in Hyderabad Commissionerate and Medchal police station in Cyberabad Commissionerate, were connected to SBN.

Earlier on August 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 253 people across 14 states were detained for plotting terror attacks, and over 80 FIRs and more than 200 arrests were recorded against SBN as part of 'zero tolerance' policy towards cross-border terrorism. In the list of detentions, two persons were from Telangana.

Investigations revealed that the duo, Zaid Khan (22) from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and another youth from Rajasthan, had links to the SBN.

Zaid had come to Medchal in February, 2026, worked at a restaurant and came in contact with ISI sympathisers, Habib and Rana Hussain, through Instagram. He was arrested on May 23 after the Telangana Counter Intelligence Cell intercepted the chats he exchanged with them.

The youth from Rajasthan, who was working at a sweet shop in Yousufguda, was also caught while chatting with ISI sympathisers.

The SBN is a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India. The network has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.

Also Read

  1. Govt Destroyed ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti Network; 200 Arrested Ahead Of Independence Day: Shah
  2. 'Terrorism Is Taken Very Seriously': India Vows To Continue Fight Against All Forms Of Terrorist Activities

TAGGED:

SHAHZAD BHATTI NETWORK
AMIT SHAH
TERROR SYNDICATE
SHAHZAD BHATTI NETWORK CRACKDOWN

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