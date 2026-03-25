ETV Bharat / state

Sambalpur's Iron Age: GM University Survey Finds Traces Of Ancient Iron Industry In Betagarh And Luhapank

"We have found the remains of an ancient iron production site in Luhapank and Betagarh areas of Rairakhol. The area was rich in iron ore and it seems locals were skilled in making iron. They used to heat the iron ore and melt it to produce iron in the traditional way. We have found this during the survey," said the HoD.

While an excavation by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is currently underway in the Bhimmandal area of Rairakhol, another piece of ancient history is likely hidden under the soil of Betagarh and Luhapank panchayat areas of ​​​​Rairakhol.

Atul Kumar Pradhan, Head of the History Department, who is also an archaeologist, found about 20 remnants of an ancient iron industry during the survey in this area.

Sambalpur: Remains of an old iron industry dating back almost 1000 to 2000 years have been traced in Betagarh and Luhapank areas of Rairakhol in Odisha's Sambalpur district. This was revealed during a survey recently conducted by the History Department of Gangadhar Meher University here.

He further said, "What we have learned from the documents of the Rairakhol Royal dynasty era is that the iron of this region was of excellent quality and there was a lot of demand for it. Therefore, the iron produced from this region is recorded to have been exported to various states of the country, and also to Afghanistan and some other countries. Initial findings suggest that it is 1000 years old, but if it is excavated and carbon dating is done, may be it could come out as 2000 years old."

People here may have accessed the quality of the iron ore by hitting it with a stone and its metallic sound. Using this method, locals may have made various tools and hand weapons from iron, which is a matter of research, said Pradhan.

Traces Of Ancient Iron Industry Found In Betagarh And Luhapank (ETV Bharat)

Even as ASI has already given permission for excavation work at the ancient fort of Rairakhol, an appeal will be made to the archaeological body for further excavation of this area, added Pradhan.

It is believed that the people of this area were masters of the art of heating hematite ore in large furnaces and melting them to separate high-quality iron and iron ore.

"By researching this, we will try to get accurate information about how old this iron craft is. It is seen that there are very large furnaces here. So, carrying out a research on this will reveal how rich this area was in iron craft. Evidently the names of many villages in this area are related to the word iron, such as the Iron Panchayat," Pradhan noted.