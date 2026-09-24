ETV Bharat / state

Traces Of 300,000-Year-Old Human Habitation At Kongara Khurd Offer Clues To Hyderabad Region’s Prehistoric Past

Hyderabad: A field survey in a forest area near Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district has yielded two stone objects that researchers say could offer further evidence of prehistoric human activity in the Hyderabad region.

A quartz hand axe and a rounded stone identified as a possible sling stone were found in the Kongara Khurd ‘B’ forest area, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by Ramoju Haragopal, president of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, Mir Omar Ali Khan, vice president of Climate Front Telangana and co-founder of Maredu Environmental Services and Sripati Vaishnav, a wildlife conservationist and HITCOS member.

The group described the finds as dating to the Paleolithic Age. Haragopal said they provided strong evidence that early humans had inhabited the Kongara Khurd area. He suggested that human activity there could go back as far as 300,000 years.

The hand axe is the more distinctive of the two reported finds. Its identification as a tool would make it a clue to how early inhabitants used the landscape around present-day Hyderabad. The rounded stone’s proposed use as a sling stone, meanwhile, is an interpretation that would need closer examination.