Traces Of 300,000-Year-Old Human Habitation At Kongara Khurd Offer Clues To Hyderabad Region’s Prehistoric Past
A forest survey near Hyderabad has yielded a quartz hand axe and rounded stone, suggesting calls for closer study of the area’s prehistoric past.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: A field survey in a forest area near Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district has yielded two stone objects that researchers say could offer further evidence of prehistoric human activity in the Hyderabad region.
A quartz hand axe and a rounded stone identified as a possible sling stone were found in the Kongara Khurd ‘B’ forest area, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by Ramoju Haragopal, president of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, Mir Omar Ali Khan, vice president of Climate Front Telangana and co-founder of Maredu Environmental Services and Sripati Vaishnav, a wildlife conservationist and HITCOS member.
The group described the finds as dating to the Paleolithic Age. Haragopal said they provided strong evidence that early humans had inhabited the Kongara Khurd area. He suggested that human activity there could go back as far as 300,000 years.
The hand axe is the more distinctive of the two reported finds. Its identification as a tool would make it a clue to how early inhabitants used the landscape around present-day Hyderabad. The rounded stone’s proposed use as a sling stone, meanwhile, is an interpretation that would need closer examination.
The discovery adds a new point of interest to the study of the region’s distant past. The site now lies within a forest area, but the reported finds raise questions about what the surroundings were like when the objects were made or used, and whether more evidence remains nearby.
The statement did not provide details of an excavation or laboratory analysis. Further study of the objects and the place where they were found would help establish their age and context. For now, the group’s claim of human activity dating back up to 300,000 years should be treated as an estimate rather than a confirmed date for the finds.
The survey has nevertheless drawn attention to Kongara Khurd as a location that may hold more clues to early human presence on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
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