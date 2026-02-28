ETV Bharat / state

Toy Sellers In Karnataka’s Channapatna Struggle As Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Diverts Visitors

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Channapatna: The newly built Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has made travel smoother and faster for commuters. However, it has had a devastating impact on Channapatna’s artisans and its renowned toy industry, as the highway has cut off the regular flow of customers, mainly travellers, who once supported their craft and livelihood.

Channapatna, known as 'toy town (Bombegala Nadu in Kannada), is situated 70 km from Bengaluru on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which opened for vehicular use in early 2023. Before it opened, every vehicle travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru passed through Channapatna, making it a convenient stopover point where people could buy its brightly coloured wooden toys, crafted from the locally grown ivory wood tree and finished with traditional lacquer techniques.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway (ETV Bharat)

During weekends and the Mysuru Dasara festival, artisans saw a heavy rush of customers, leading to good business. "During weekends and the Dasara festival, each shop used to receive at least 100 customers a day. Every weekend used to be a festival at our homes. But we are hardly seeing 100 customers in a month now," said Mazhar Ali, an artisan who has worked in the craft for decades.

He said the new expressway had not only bypassed the town, but also their livelihoods. "To reach the old toy shops, travellers have to take an exit several kilometres away and then double back. No one wants to drive five or six kilometres and then return just to visit the shops," Ali added.

A toy on display (ETV Bharat)

"Our business has declined by 60 to 70 per cent after this expressway was constructed, and some shops have even shut down. What has become a boon for commuters has become a curse for us," said Arif, a local toy manufacturer. The pain in his eyes was clear as he sat idly waiting for customers at his shop.

With the customers' footfalls coming down at their shops, artisans and manufacturers are now forced to find customers outside Channapatna. For the past year, they have been sending toys to Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities to acquire new customers.

An artisan at work (ETV Bharat)

"But the response is not as good as we anticipated. The reason is that the shops selling our toys lack the emotional bond we share with toys. They don't explain how unique our toys are," he added. "The entry of cost-effective, machine-made, China-made toys into India’s markets is also a reason," he added.

