Toy Sellers In Karnataka’s Channapatna Struggle As Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Diverts Visitors
With no vehicles entering the town, toy sales have plummeted, pushing artisans who make a living from toy-making to the brink.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST|
Updated : February 28, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Channapatna: The newly built Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has made travel smoother and faster for commuters. However, it has had a devastating impact on Channapatna’s artisans and its renowned toy industry, as the highway has cut off the regular flow of customers, mainly travellers, who once supported their craft and livelihood.
Channapatna, known as 'toy town (Bombegala Nadu in Kannada), is situated 70 km from Bengaluru on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which opened for vehicular use in early 2023. Before it opened, every vehicle travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru passed through Channapatna, making it a convenient stopover point where people could buy its brightly coloured wooden toys, crafted from the locally grown ivory wood tree and finished with traditional lacquer techniques.
During weekends and the Mysuru Dasara festival, artisans saw a heavy rush of customers, leading to good business. "During weekends and the Dasara festival, each shop used to receive at least 100 customers a day. Every weekend used to be a festival at our homes. But we are hardly seeing 100 customers in a month now," said Mazhar Ali, an artisan who has worked in the craft for decades.
He said the new expressway had not only bypassed the town, but also their livelihoods. "To reach the old toy shops, travellers have to take an exit several kilometres away and then double back. No one wants to drive five or six kilometres and then return just to visit the shops," Ali added.
"Our business has declined by 60 to 70 per cent after this expressway was constructed, and some shops have even shut down. What has become a boon for commuters has become a curse for us," said Arif, a local toy manufacturer. The pain in his eyes was clear as he sat idly waiting for customers at his shop.
With the customers' footfalls coming down at their shops, artisans and manufacturers are now forced to find customers outside Channapatna. For the past year, they have been sending toys to Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities to acquire new customers.
"But the response is not as good as we anticipated. The reason is that the shops selling our toys lack the emotional bond we share with toys. They don't explain how unique our toys are," he added. "The entry of cost-effective, machine-made, China-made toys into India’s markets is also a reason," he added.
Crafting a Legacy by Hand
Channapatna toys are known for their hand-turned wooden forms and natural lacquer finish, a tradition that artisans trace back three centuries. Inspired by the Persian artefacts, Tipu Sultan is believed to have invited Persian artisans and trained locals in toy making. Since then, these toys have become an integral part of Channapatna. Crafted from sustainably harvested wood, these toys are free from toxic paints. “We use vegetable dyes and eco-friendly paints,” said Arif. These toys got a GI (Geographical Identification) tag in 2005, protecting their uniqueness.
Abdul Hameed, an artisan and manufacturer who entered the field in 1992, said the uniqueness of Channapatna toys cannot be matched by machine-made imports. “To make 100 pieces, we need around 15 days,” he explained. “Chinese factories can make 1,000 pieces in minutes. Their prices are lower because of machines. Our toys are handmade and polished by hand. That finishing cannot be replicated by machinery.
Hamid does piecework for a private showroom owner. During his time at Bharat Art and Craft, he crafted a small Hanuman idol that was later presented to Prime Minister Modi by local MLA C.P. Yogeshwar. “I did not get a chance to meet the Prime Minister, but I felt proud that our work reached him,” he said.
Artisans receive no help from the government
Due to the lack of business and support from the government, the toy industry is slowly losing its charm. The children of artisans are no longer interested in continuing this legacy. “The toy industry once supported around 10,000 workers. Today, barely 2,000 remain,” said Ajay, another artisan.
He said the artisans receive no help from the Government. “If we don’t work, we don’t eat. There is no insurance, no medical help,” he said while recalling how he struggled to arrange Rs 45,000 for the treatment of his hand injured from a cutting blade. “I had to take a loan,” he said.
Ajay believes that access to affordable loans, toolkits and healthcare facilities could stabilise the workforce. “If the government develops this industry and provides basic support, it will survive. Otherwise, I won’t,” he added.
Women artisans such as Sowmya and Veena echo similar concerns. Many have been in the trade for eight to twelve years, working long hours while managing household responsibilities and raising children.
“Our earnings are barely enough to meet both ends,” said Sowmya. “We have not received health cards or any benefits. During illness, we get nothing. Even during the pandemic, no support reached us except the ration given by a private person,” she said.
Accessing bank loans has proven difficult due to CIBIL score requirements and extensive documentation. The women say they need small lathe machines and tools to increase production at home. “If we get subsidised loans and machinery, we can earn more,” Veena said. “Without support, it is hard to continue.”
Artisans’ colony cries for attention
The Kala Nagar Handicraft Colony, established four decades ago to house toy makers, now tells a story of decline. According to Arif, nearly 90 per cent of original residents have sold their homes and moved to Bengaluru in search of better opportunities.
“There was a time when the colony was full of toy makers,” he said. “Now it is difficult to find the original artisans.”
Mazhar Ali acknowledged that a ban on certain Chinese toy imports improved daily wages from about Rs 250–300 to Rs 750–800. However, he argued that schemes such as PM Vishwakarma have not fully delivered promised loans and tools to many artisans.
Artisans are now forming an association to press for better access from the expressway and direct support. Mazhar Ali said they plan to submit a memorandum detailing their grievances to the government.
“We are not asking for charity,” he said. “We want proper access to the highway, affordable loans, insurance and working spaces that are practical for small artisans. If this art disappears, it will not just be our loss, but the loss of an entire heritage.”