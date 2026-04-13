Toy Seller From Devipujak Community Gets Congress Ticket In Ahmedabad’s Shahpur Ward
Ashaben Dantani resides in the Shahpur area and has been earning her livelihood by selling toys and plastic items for the past 25 years.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Congress has fielded Ashaben Dantani, a toy seller from the Devipujak community, as its candidate from the Shahpur ward in Ahmedabad for the municipal polls. Her nomination is seen as a positive move for grassroots representation.
Ashaben Dantani resides near Shankar Bhavan in the Shahpur area and has been earning her livelihood by selling toys and plastic items for the past 25 years. She operates a stall at the popular Sunday 'Gujri' market and also sells goods near the Income Tax Bridge from morning till evening.
Her husband, Gopalbhai Dantani, has been an active Congress worker for several years. Ashaben said that this is the first time in nearly 70 years that a woman from the Devipujak community has been given a Congress ticket.
"I came to know about my candidature only two or three days ago. I am grateful to the Congress party for this opportunity. I come from a simple family and earn my livelihood by selling toys and second-hand items in the Sunday market," she said.
"For the past 25 years, I have been selling toys and plastic goods. Financial conditions were very poor, and I had to work hard to raise my four children, two sons and two daughters. Sometimes I earn Rs 400 to Rs 500 a day, and on good days, it goes up to Rs 1,000," she added.
Ashaben said she never imagined contesting an election but is now preparing to fight with full dedication. "I never dreamt that I would contest elections, but now that I have received the ticket, I will fight with full preparation. If elected, I will work to address issues like sanitation, water supply, and basic amenities in the Shahpur ward. I have the full support of my Devipujak community. Even if I win, I will continue my business while serving the public," she quipped.
Gopalbhai Dantani said, "I am thankful to the Congress party for giving this opportunity to my wife. It is a reward for my 25 years of service as a party worker. We are also grateful to our MLA and local councillors. The Devipujak community is fully supporting her, and if she becomes a councillor, she will continue her business while serving the people," he said.
Mukeshbhai Datania, a Congress working member from the Devipujak community, said, "Ashaben is a hardworking woman who runs her household by selling toys. Our community is happy that the Congress party has given her this opportunity. We are extending full support and will work hard to ensure her victory. We believe she will lead our community forward," he said.
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