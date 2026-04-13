ETV Bharat / state

Toy Seller From Devipujak Community Gets Congress Ticket In Ahmedabad’s Shahpur Ward

Ahmedabad: The Congress has fielded Ashaben Dantani, a toy seller from the Devipujak community, as its candidate from the Shahpur ward in Ahmedabad for the municipal polls. Her nomination is seen as a positive move for grassroots representation.

Ashaben Dantani resides near Shankar Bhavan in the Shahpur area and has been earning her livelihood by selling toys and plastic items for the past 25 years. She operates a stall at the popular Sunday 'Gujri' market and also sells goods near the Income Tax Bridge from morning till evening.

Her husband, Gopalbhai Dantani, has been an active Congress worker for several years. Ashaben said that this is the first time in nearly 70 years that a woman from the Devipujak community has been given a Congress ticket.

"I came to know about my candidature only two or three days ago. I am grateful to the Congress party for this opportunity. I come from a simple family and earn my livelihood by selling toys and second-hand items in the Sunday market," she said.