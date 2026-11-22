ETV Bharat / state

Toxic Smoke From Dumping Site Fire Forces 'Evacuation' At Gujarat School; Parents Take All 405 Students Home

Botad: A toxic smoke emanating from a fire at a local dumping site in Gujarat's Botad has prompted the evacuation of students at the nearby Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya with parents taking all 405 students home. The school administration claimed that the fire had been extinguished while the foul smell kept away the students.

It is understood that the smoke began to emanate from the dumping site fire on November 17 and began adversely affecting the students' health. Parents decided to take all 405 students home. Consequently, the school campus is now completely deserted, with not a single student remaining.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya campus, once vibrant with the chatter of students, now stands empty.

A fire broke out at a dumping site near the school around 3:00 PM on November 17. Although the fire department managed to bring the blaze under control that night, it reignited, causing thick plumes of smoke to rise once again.

The toxic smoke from the dumping site affected the school and the surrounding areas. Concerned about the impact on their children's health, parents expressed strong indignation, leading to a commotion at the school on November 18. Following the uproar, the municipal president and the chief officer visited the premises.

As the situation grew critical, approximately 180 parents took their children home between the night of November 18 and the afternoon of November 19. Subsequently, on the night of November 19, about 30 students and 6 teachers, who were suffering the effects of the smoke, were relocated to a circuit house.

Finally, on November 20, as parents took the remaining students home, the school, which has a total enrollment of 405 students, has now been completely emptied.