Toxic Smoke From Dumping Site Fire Forces 'Evacuation' At Gujarat School; Parents Take All 405 Students Home
Parents have demanded that the dumping site be relocated elsewhere as a condition to send their wards to the school.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Botad: A toxic smoke emanating from a fire at a local dumping site in Gujarat's Botad has prompted the evacuation of students at the nearby Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya with parents taking all 405 students home. The school administration claimed that the fire had been extinguished while the foul smell kept away the students.
It is understood that the smoke began to emanate from the dumping site fire on November 17 and began adversely affecting the students' health. Parents decided to take all 405 students home. Consequently, the school campus is now completely deserted, with not a single student remaining.
The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya campus, once vibrant with the chatter of students, now stands empty.
A fire broke out at a dumping site near the school around 3:00 PM on November 17. Although the fire department managed to bring the blaze under control that night, it reignited, causing thick plumes of smoke to rise once again.
The toxic smoke from the dumping site affected the school and the surrounding areas. Concerned about the impact on their children's health, parents expressed strong indignation, leading to a commotion at the school on November 18. Following the uproar, the municipal president and the chief officer visited the premises.
As the situation grew critical, approximately 180 parents took their children home between the night of November 18 and the afternoon of November 19. Subsequently, on the night of November 19, about 30 students and 6 teachers, who were suffering the effects of the smoke, were relocated to a circuit house.
Finally, on November 20, as parents took the remaining students home, the school, which has a total enrollment of 405 students, has now been completely emptied.
Parents said they will not send their children to school until the fire is completely extinguished and the smoke exhausted. They further demanded that the dumping site be relocated elsewhere.
RK Meena, In-Charge Principal of the school claimed that the fire had been extinguished, however a foul smell emanating from the dumping yard persisted forcing the parents to take away their wards.
Meena said that they have taken up the matter with authorities after the parents demanded that the municipal dumping yard be relocated elsewhere.
It is worth noting that the foundation stone for this school was laid by Member of Parliament Bharatiben Shiyal on February 13, 2022, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it virtually on February 20, 2024.
With the smoke problem persisting for five days, serious questions have been raised regarding the administration's approach to finding a solution.
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