Toxic Pollution Forces Exodus From Faridabad Village As Cancer Cases Rise

Faridabad: Residents of Jharsaintly village in Haryana’s Faridabad district have alleged that severe air and water pollution caused by nearby industries has led to a sharp rise in cancer cases, forcing many families to abandon their homes.

Villagers claim that toxic industrial emissions have contaminated groundwater and air, resulting in widespread health issues. Cancer cases have been reported among children, adults and the elderly, with residents alleging that more than 40 people have died due to the disease so far.

Residents Welfare Association (RWA) general secretary, Monu Dagar, said the situation worsened after industries came up around the village. Dagar said that this situation in the village has been continuing for the last 20 years.

"Polluted and chemical-laden water from factories has entered our groundwater. Borewell water used for drinking and daily needs is contaminated, and black smoke from factories spreads across the village," he said, alleging that over 40 have died due to cancer, and 20-30 patients currently reside in the village. He also claimed that a 12-year-old child recently died of cancer.

Monu Dagar further explained that they have appealed to the authorities to curb pollution and claimed that no action was taken. "Officials visit the village, inspect the area and leave. However, no solution has been found yet. If this continues, the situation in the village will worsen further in the future," he added.