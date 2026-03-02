ETV Bharat / state

Toxic Gas leaks From Palghar Chemical Unit; 458 Persons Evacuated, Some Complain Of Eye Irritation

Palghar: Oleum (fuming sulphuric acid) gas leaked from a chemical unit in an industrial belt in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday afternoon, resulting in the evacuation of 458 persons, while some experienced minor eye irritation, officials said.

The toxic gas leaked from the unit of Bhageria Chemicals Company (formerly known as Zenith Chemicals) located in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation D-Zone area, prompting a swift response from the district administration and emergency services, they said.

According to District Collector and chief of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, the incident occurred at around 2 PM at the company situated near Salwad and Pasthal villages in the industrial belt.

"As soon as information about the incident was received, the local administration, fire brigade, police department and disaster management machinery immediately rushed to the spot," Jakhar said in a press release issued by the District Disaster Management Authority.

As a precautionary measure, residents of Salwad and Pasthal were alerted through social media and other communication channels regarding safety protocols to be followed, said the release.