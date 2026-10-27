ETV Bharat / state

Toxic Chromium Detected in Godavari River Ahead of Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: As Nashik and Trimbakeshwar prepare for the flag-hoisting ceremony of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, environmental activists have raised concerns over the alleged spread of carcinogenic chromium pollution from groundwater in the Datt Nagar area of Ambad MIDC into the Nandini River and the Godavari River.

According to reports from a private laboratory commissioned by environmental activists, highly toxic hexavalent chromium has seeped from borewells into the Nandini River and reached its confluence with the Godavari at Takli.

Environmental activists said they informed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) about severe industrial chemical contamination in groundwater in the Ambad-Datt Nagar area four weeks ago. However, they alleged that the authorities had yet to take concrete remedial action.

A test conducted by an accredited laboratory detected hexavalent chromium at 50.3 mg per litre in the groundwater. Activists said that the concentration was over 1,000 times the maximum limit prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards. They said hexavalent chromium, a highly toxic and carcinogenic substance, should not be present in natural water sources at such levels.

According to the activists, MPCB records indicate that the presence of chromium in groundwater in the Ambad area was reported as early as 2011. They alleged that no effective measures had been taken to contain the pollution over the past 15 years.

Locals depend on the contaminated groundwater for daily use and household activities. Activists said residents, including children, had been suffering from painful skin lesions, swollen lymph nodes, and other serious health problems.

They also alleged that the authorities had not established how long the contamination had been occurring or how many people had been affected.

Environmental activist Praveen Shilawat said hexavalent chromium contamination was not confined to borewells. They said that concentrations several times above prescribed limits had also been detected in a drain flowing into the Nandini (Nasardi) River and at the confluence of the Nandini and Godavari rivers.

Their key demands include: