Toxic Chromium Detected in Godavari River Ahead of Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela
A test conducted by an accredited laboratory detected hexavalent chromium at 50.3 mg per litre in the groundwater.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Nashik: As Nashik and Trimbakeshwar prepare for the flag-hoisting ceremony of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, environmental activists have raised concerns over the alleged spread of carcinogenic chromium pollution from groundwater in the Datt Nagar area of Ambad MIDC into the Nandini River and the Godavari River.
According to reports from a private laboratory commissioned by environmental activists, highly toxic hexavalent chromium has seeped from borewells into the Nandini River and reached its confluence with the Godavari at Takli.
Environmental activists said they informed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) about severe industrial chemical contamination in groundwater in the Ambad-Datt Nagar area four weeks ago. However, they alleged that the authorities had yet to take concrete remedial action.
A test conducted by an accredited laboratory detected hexavalent chromium at 50.3 mg per litre in the groundwater. Activists said that the concentration was over 1,000 times the maximum limit prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards. They said hexavalent chromium, a highly toxic and carcinogenic substance, should not be present in natural water sources at such levels.
According to the activists, MPCB records indicate that the presence of chromium in groundwater in the Ambad area was reported as early as 2011. They alleged that no effective measures had been taken to contain the pollution over the past 15 years.
Locals depend on the contaminated groundwater for daily use and household activities. Activists said residents, including children, had been suffering from painful skin lesions, swollen lymph nodes, and other serious health problems.
They also alleged that the authorities had not established how long the contamination had been occurring or how many people had been affected.
Environmental activist Praveen Shilawat said hexavalent chromium contamination was not confined to borewells. They said that concentrations several times above prescribed limits had also been detected in a drain flowing into the Nandini (Nasardi) River and at the confluence of the Nandini and Godavari rivers.
Their key demands include:
- Comprehensive scientific investigation: Conduct and publish an urgent hydrogeological study mapping the geographical spread, depth, and movement of hexavalent chromium contamination originating in the Ambad and Satpur industrial areas. The study should assess its impact on the Nandini and Godavari rivers, shallow and deep groundwater, soil, air, crops, animals, and human health.
- Public disclosure of laboratory reports: Make public all government laboratory reports for water, wastewater, and soil samples collected since June 2026 from borewells, wells, natural drains, and the Nandini and Godavari rivers. The reports should be published prominently on the websites of the MPCB, NMC, the official Nashik Kumbh Mela portal, and the Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency.
- Comprehensive medical examinations: The district health department and NMC should conduct detailed medical investigations of residents suffering from skin ulcers and other health problems, rather than limiting treatment to superficial applications of ointments. Consolidated findings should be officially released while maintaining patient confidentiality.
- Disclosure of industrial pollution sources: Publish the complete findings of investigations into the source of contamination. The authorities should disclose how many factories in the Ambad and Satpur industrial estates have been inspected, what wastewater treatment and disposal systems were found to be operational, and how industrial effluents are entering the groundwater.
- Details of action against polluting units: Release a list of factories ordered to shut down and clarify whether the units responsible for river pollution have actually been sealed or have merely received notices. The authorities should also disclose the criminal and punitive action initiated against those responsible.
The activists questioned the appropriateness of proceeding with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony later this month, while thousands of locals were facing health risks from industrial pollution.
Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri said Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) projects would be launched soon to treat wastewater generated daily by 150 industrial units in the Satpur and Ambad areas.
The proposed facility will have 10 accelerated evaporators and eight units with a capacity of 50 kilolitres each. The units will include dedicated facilities for acidic and alkaline rinsing wastewater, as well as separate units for chemically contaminated water and cyanide-contaminated water, she said.
Regional MPCB Officer Vidyasagar Killedar said action had already been initiated against industrial units suspected of contributing to the pollution.
According to Killedar, 25 companies have been ordered to stop production immediately, while show-cause notices have been issued to 16 others.
An inspection drive was conducted continuously for seven days by eight teams. During the campaign, authorities surveyed 8,887 houses and conducted medical examinations of 34,399 residents. Skin disease symptoms were detected in 208 people, he said.
The inspection and medical examination drive will continue, Killedar added that strict action would be taken against those responsible for polluting the river.
Read More: