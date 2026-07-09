ETV Bharat / state

Toxic Chemical Found In Kallapi Powder Sold In Andhra Pradesh; Five Units Seized

Proddatur: A routine household product used in many homes before drawing rangoli has come under scrutiny in Andhra Pradesh after officials found that kallapi powder sold as a substitute for traditional cow dung contains Auramine-O, a hazardous industrial chemical linked to serious health risks.

The details were discovered during official inspections in Proddatur of YSR Kadapa district on Wednesday, where authorities found that the synthetic chemical, commonly used in industrial dyes, was being used in the manufacture of the powder. Officials said Auramine-O is not intended for products that come into direct human contact due to its potential health risks.

The contaminated product had reportedly been manufactured and marketed for several years under the brand name 'Sri Saubhagya Kallapi'.