Toxic Chemical Found In Kallapi Powder Sold In Andhra Pradesh; Five Units Seized
The contaminated product had been manufactured and marketed for several years under the brand name 'Sri Saubhagya Kallapi'.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Proddatur: A routine household product used in many homes before drawing rangoli has come under scrutiny in Andhra Pradesh after officials found that kallapi powder sold as a substitute for traditional cow dung contains Auramine-O, a hazardous industrial chemical linked to serious health risks.
The details were discovered during official inspections in Proddatur of YSR Kadapa district on Wednesday, where authorities found that the synthetic chemical, commonly used in industrial dyes, was being used in the manufacture of the powder. Officials said Auramine-O is not intended for products that come into direct human contact due to its potential health risks.
The contaminated product had reportedly been manufactured and marketed for several years under the brand name 'Sri Saubhagya Kallapi'.
The issue came to light after a series of tragic incidents in the district. According to officials, 19 people died by suicide over the past one-and-a-half years after consuming water mixed with the powder. The deaths prompted YSR Kadapa Superintendent of Police Nachiket Vishwanath to order a scientific examination of the product.
Sources said Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of Auramine-O. The authorities have initiated action against the manufacturers.
Following the findings, authorities have seized five manufacturing units in Proddatur that were allegedly producing the contaminated product. Investigators are now examining the scale of its distribution and whether further regulatory action is required.
Health authorities have advised the public to avoid using kallapi powder from unverified sources until the investigation is completed and to opt for safer alternatives.
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