Toxic Chemical Discharge From Bore Wells Triggers Health Crisis, Forced Migration In Gujarat Village
Villagers alleged that these chemical companies are releasing untreated waste water directly into the ground, severely polluting the village's groundwater.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Kadi: The emission of toxic chemicals from bore wells has posed a serious healthcare challenge to public health in Indrad village of Gujarat’s Mehsana district.
Locals said toxic pollution from chemical companies located in the outskirts of the village is burning the crops in the fields. The groundwater has become so polluted that instead of water, red, toxic chemicals are now coming out of the bore wells, they said.
Several industrial units are located around Indrad village in Kadi taluka. Villagers alleged that these chemical companies are releasing untreated waste water directly into the ground, severely polluting the village's groundwater. The situation is so bad that when the bore wells in the fields are opened, red chemical-laden water comes out. According to them, the water is not only useless for agriculture but is also proving fatal for livestock.
On January 15, the Mehsana District Development Officer (DDO) visited Indrad village to take stock of the situation. During his visit, the angry villagers raised strong objections regarding air and water pollution.
Indrad Gram Panchayat Talati-cum-Minister (village secretary) Rajni Patel said, "During the District Development Officer's visit, the villagers expressed their concerns about air and water pollution caused by the chemical companies. Following this, the Gram Panchayat has written to the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) requesting immediate action to stop the pollution. At present, 2-3 bore wells in the fields are releasing contaminated water, although there is no problem with the drinking water bore wells yet."
The villagers have alleged collusion between the GPCB and the companies. Local leader Thakor Manuji expressed his anger, saying, "The villagers are suffering from the pollution caused by the chemical companies. Air pollution has made it difficult to breathe, and chemicals seeping into the ground have turned the bore well water red. GPCB officials come, take samples, and talk about taking action, but no concrete steps are taken till now. We suspect collusion between the officials and the companies."
People forced to migrate
The pollution levels have increased to such an extent that cases of cancer, tuberculosis, and respiratory illnesses have risen alarmingly in the village. The polluted air and water pose a serious threat to people's health, and have also ruined farming and livestock businesses. According to locals, some families have been forced to migrate from the village due to serious health problems and the lack of safe drinking water.