Toxic Chemical Discharge From Bore Wells Triggers Health Crisis, Forced Migration In Gujarat Village

Kadi: The emission of toxic chemicals from bore wells has posed a serious healthcare challenge to public health in Indrad village of Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

Locals said toxic pollution from chemical companies located in the outskirts of the village is burning the crops in the fields. The groundwater has become so polluted that instead of water, red, toxic chemicals are now coming out of the bore wells, they said.

Several industrial units are located around Indrad village in Kadi taluka. Villagers alleged that these chemical companies are releasing untreated waste water directly into the ground, severely polluting the village's groundwater. The situation is so bad that when the bore wells in the fields are opened, red chemical-laden water comes out. According to them, the water is not only useless for agriculture but is also proving fatal for livestock.

On January 15, the Mehsana District Development Officer (DDO) visited Indrad village to take stock of the situation. During his visit, the angry villagers raised strong objections regarding air and water pollution.