Toxic Air Lingers Over Delhi-NCR; AQI Stays Above 300 In 'Very Poor' Category
Toxic air persists as pollution control measures show limited impact, while nearly all Delhi-NCR zones report severe health risks.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhiites and residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed slightly better Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday (November 29), but the air is still in the ‘Very Poor’ category.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 301 and 400 can cause long-term respiratory illnesses. Notably, throughout November, Delhi’s AQI never fell below 300, meaning residents have been breathing unhealthy air the entire month.
On Saturday at 10 AM, the overall AQI in Delhi was 328, a slight improvement over Friday’s reading of 385, but still categorised as ‘Very Poor’.
Despite this small improvement, pollution levels have remained consistently high throughout November, with recent daily averages firmly in the very poor range.
Forecasts from air-quality and weather agencies indicate that conditions are unlikely to improve over the coming week, as meteorological factors remain unfavourable for pollutant dispersion.
CPCB’s Saturday morning readings showed most monitoring stations reporting AQI in the very poor category: Anand Vihar (341), Ashok Vihar (337), Bawana (352), Burari (327), Chandni Chowk (332), Dwarka Sector 8 (358), ITO (336), Patparganj (331), Punjabi Bagh (340), Rohini (352) and Vivek Vihar (349).
A few areas recorded marginally better air in the poor category, including IGI Airport (282), Dilshad Garden (275), Mandir Marg (229) and NSIT Dwarka (263).
A similar pattern was observed in neighbouring NCR cities, where AQI levels ranged from poor to very poor: Noida (331), Ghaziabad (312), Greater Noida (308), Gurugram (283), and Faridabad (214).
Both healthy individuals and those with respiratory ailments are being adversely affected by persistent pollution. Prolonged exposure has resulted in symptoms such as eye irritation, breathlessness with light activity, and a burning sensation in the throat.
Multiple pollution control measures have been implemented, but there has been no significant improvement so far. Experts note that a temporary decrease in AQI could occur if wind speeds increase.
Pollution spikes at the onset of winter are not new; Delhi-NCR has experienced this pattern for several years. Although authorities are aware of the recurring crisis, long-term solutions have been limited.
The Social Purpose Trust, which has been working on climate change for nearly a decade, emphasises that both the government and citizens must cooperate to control pollution.
Its founder, Alok Rai, explains that vehicular emissions remain the biggest contributors and that traffic congestion worsens pollution levels. Dust control, major policy reforms, and increased public participation, such as planting trees and using public transport, are necessary to achieve meaningful improvement.
Weather In Delhi
On the weather front, the India Meteorological Department has forecast fog for Saturday, followed by a mainly clear sky later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 25-26°C, while the minimum may hover near 11°C. The relative humidity stood at 90 per cent at 8.30 AM.
