ETV Bharat / state

Toxic Air Lingers Over Delhi-NCR; AQI Stays Above 300 In 'Very Poor' Category

Air quality poses serious health risks to residents in Delhi-NCR. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhiites and residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed slightly better Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday (November 29), but the air is still in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 301 and 400 can cause long-term respiratory illnesses. Notably, throughout November, Delhi’s AQI never fell below 300, meaning residents have been breathing unhealthy air the entire month.

On Saturday at 10 AM, the overall AQI in Delhi was 328, a slight improvement over Friday’s reading of 385, but still categorised as ‘Very Poor’.

Despite this small improvement, pollution levels have remained consistently high throughout November, with recent daily averages firmly in the very poor range.

Forecasts from air-quality and weather agencies indicate that conditions are unlikely to improve over the coming week, as meteorological factors remain unfavourable for pollutant dispersion.

CPCB’s Saturday morning readings showed most monitoring stations reporting AQI in the very poor category: Anand Vihar (341), Ashok Vihar (337), Bawana (352), Burari (327), Chandni Chowk (332), Dwarka Sector 8 (358), ITO (336), Patparganj (331), Punjabi Bagh (340), Rohini (352) and Vivek Vihar (349).

A few areas recorded marginally better air in the poor category, including IGI Airport (282), Dilshad Garden (275), Mandir Marg (229) and NSIT Dwarka (263).

A similar pattern was observed in neighbouring NCR cities, where AQI levels ranged from poor to very poor: Noida (331), Ghaziabad (312), Greater Noida (308), Gurugram (283), and Faridabad (214).