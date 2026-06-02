ETV Bharat / state

Toxic Fumes Near Tamil Nadu Secretariat Trigger Panic; Sulphur Reaction At Port Suspected

Preliminary investigations later identified the origin as the Chennai Port, located directly opposite the Secretariat complex. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Panic gripped areas surrounding the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on Tuesday after toxic fumes accompanied by a thick white haze spread across the locality, causing breathing difficulties and irritation among members of the public, motorists and police personnel deployed on security duty.

The incident occurred near the Secretariat complex, one of the busiest administrative zones in the city, where thousands of people - including the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, senior officials, government staff and visitors - arrive daily for official work and grievance submissions.

According to officials, a dense cloud of white smoke suddenly emerged from an area opposite the Secretariat during the afternoon hours. As the fumes spread rapidly, people within nearly a one-kilometre radius reportedly experienced symptoms including breathlessness, eye irritation, throat irritation, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

Police and emergency personnel immediately began efforts to trace the source of the fumes. Preliminary investigations later identified the origin as the Chennai Port, located directly opposite the Secretariat complex.

Initial findings suggest that sulphur stored or handled within the port premises underwent a chemical reaction triggered by high temperatures, leading to the release of smoke and toxic gases into the surrounding atmosphere.