Toxic Fumes Near Tamil Nadu Secretariat Trigger Panic; Sulphur Reaction At Port Suspected
Chennai Port authorities stated that sulphur stored within the premises underwent a transformation due to excessive heat, resulting in formation and spread of white smoke.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Chennai: Panic gripped areas surrounding the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on Tuesday after toxic fumes accompanied by a thick white haze spread across the locality, causing breathing difficulties and irritation among members of the public, motorists and police personnel deployed on security duty.
The incident occurred near the Secretariat complex, one of the busiest administrative zones in the city, where thousands of people - including the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, senior officials, government staff and visitors - arrive daily for official work and grievance submissions.
According to officials, a dense cloud of white smoke suddenly emerged from an area opposite the Secretariat during the afternoon hours. As the fumes spread rapidly, people within nearly a one-kilometre radius reportedly experienced symptoms including breathlessness, eye irritation, throat irritation, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.
Police and emergency personnel immediately began efforts to trace the source of the fumes. Preliminary investigations later identified the origin as the Chennai Port, located directly opposite the Secretariat complex.
Initial findings suggest that sulphur stored or handled within the port premises underwent a chemical reaction triggered by high temperatures, leading to the release of smoke and toxic gases into the surrounding atmosphere.
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Officials sprayed water over the affected sulphur stockpiles and carried out containment operations inside the port area to bring the situation under control.
More than 10 ambulances were deployed to the area as a precautionary measure, while medical assistance was provided to affected individuals. Authorities have not yet confirmed any serious injuries or hospitalisations linked to the incident.
Officials are now examining whether proper safety protocols were followed in the sulphur handling and storage zones inside the port complex. Investigators are also probing whether negligence or lapses in industrial safety measures contributed to the chemical reaction.
The incident triggered concern due to the presence of major government offices, residential areas and high-security establishments near the harbour zone. Residents and activists have demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident and stronger safeguards to prevent similar hazardous situations in the future.
In a clarification issued later, Chennai Port authorities stated that sulphur stored within the harbour premises had undergone a chemical transformation due to excessive heat, resulting in the formation and spread of white smoke.
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