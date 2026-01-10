ETV Bharat / state

Tourists Stranded As Ice On Chandra River Breaks In Lahaul Spiti, Rescued By Locals

Lahaul Spiti: Walking on ice can be tricky and a couple of tourists discovered it the hard way at Koksar in Lahaul Spiti where they had been to enjoy this year's first snowfall.

Owing to a sharp fall in temperature, the Chandra river in Lahaul Spiti, immensely popular among tourists, has frozen in places and covered in a layer of ice. The tourists, eager to click photographs on the river, climbed down into it and started walking.

However, the sheet of ice was not as thick as the tourists had anticipated and cracked as they walked on it. The tourists fell into the water but were lucky as they were saved by some locals present nearby. Prolonged exposure to water in sub-zero temperatures can lead to hypothermia and prove fatal.