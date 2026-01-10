Tourists Stranded As Ice On Chandra River Breaks In Lahaul Spiti, Rescued By Locals
The tourists had entered into the frozen river to click photos but fell into it as the ice broke. They were rescued by locals.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Lahaul Spiti: Walking on ice can be tricky and a couple of tourists discovered it the hard way at Koksar in Lahaul Spiti where they had been to enjoy this year's first snowfall.
Owing to a sharp fall in temperature, the Chandra river in Lahaul Spiti, immensely popular among tourists, has frozen in places and covered in a layer of ice. The tourists, eager to click photographs on the river, climbed down into it and started walking.
However, the sheet of ice was not as thick as the tourists had anticipated and cracked as they walked on it. The tourists fell into the water but were lucky as they were saved by some locals present nearby. Prolonged exposure to water in sub-zero temperatures can lead to hypothermia and prove fatal.
A video of the tourists being rescued from the river has gone viral on social media. Locals Ratan Katoch and Jagdish Kumar said the tourists had not anticipated that the ice on the river was not thick enough and as it broke fell into the freezing water. Katoch and Kumar said they along with a few other locals rushed to the aid of the tourists and saved them using a makeshift rope.
Lahaul Spiti SP Shivani Mehla said the police has been making tourists aware of walking or clicking pictures on the frozen river. The SP said police personnel have been deployed at various places to prevent such incidents which have also been reported in the past.
The Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti is a major draw for tourists, especially for reaching the stunning Chandratal Lake (Moon Lake), a high-altitude trekking and camping spot accessible in summer (from June to September).
Also Read
WATCH | Snowfall Delights Tourists At Atal Tunnel As Weather Changes In Himachal