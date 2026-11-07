ETV Bharat / state

Tourists Left Mesmerised By Kashmir's Autumn Hue As Traveller Numbers Begin To Pick Up

Srinagar: Kashmir is beautiful in all seasons, and this time, when tourism has started to pick up, travelers have been left mesmerised by the region's changed landscape in autumn.

This year till October 13, a total of 1,637,070 have visited the Valley. Of them, 1,620,420 are domestic tourists while 16,650 are foreigners.

Autumn has changed the landscape of the place, and the entire valley is bathed in golden hues. For tourists the falling leaves of the Chinar trees are a spectacular sight.

Tourists have made Kashmir their favourite destination in the autumn, with the Mughal Gardens, particularly Nishat and Shalimar, becoming the top itinerary choice.

Viveka and Hari, a couple from Mumbai who traveled here to witness the colorful autumn of Kashmir, said that it had long been their dream to come and visit the valley during this season.

A family visiting Kashmir taking a memorable selfie. (ETV Bharat)

“Our dream has now become a reality. We found the beauty of autumn in Kashmir to be even more breathtaking than what we had previously come across in films or photographs. The autumn season is unique in Kashmir. Sitting beneath the golden canopy of the Chinar trees and the crisp, rustling sound made while walking upon the fallen leaves brings a unique sense of peace and contentment. The Chinar trees weave a truly enchanting atmosphere," said Viveka.