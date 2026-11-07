Tourists Left Mesmerised By Kashmir's Autumn Hue As Traveller Numbers Begin To Pick Up
Tourist arrivals have begun to pick up in Kashmir, and travelers have been left mesmerized by autumn beauty, writes Parvez ud Din.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir is beautiful in all seasons, and this time, when tourism has started to pick up, travelers have been left mesmerised by the region's changed landscape in autumn.
This year till October 13, a total of 1,637,070 have visited the Valley. Of them, 1,620,420 are domestic tourists while 16,650 are foreigners.
Autumn has changed the landscape of the place, and the entire valley is bathed in golden hues. For tourists the falling leaves of the Chinar trees are a spectacular sight.
Tourists have made Kashmir their favourite destination in the autumn, with the Mughal Gardens, particularly Nishat and Shalimar, becoming the top itinerary choice.
Viveka and Hari, a couple from Mumbai who traveled here to witness the colorful autumn of Kashmir, said that it had long been their dream to come and visit the valley during this season.
“Our dream has now become a reality. We found the beauty of autumn in Kashmir to be even more breathtaking than what we had previously come across in films or photographs. The autumn season is unique in Kashmir. Sitting beneath the golden canopy of the Chinar trees and the crisp, rustling sound made while walking upon the fallen leaves brings a unique sense of peace and contentment. The Chinar trees weave a truly enchanting atmosphere," said Viveka.
Dimple, another tourist, said, "Chinar trees are unique and have striking elegance.”
Dr Jayash Mota, who traveled from Gujarat to Kashmir with his family, said, "We are quite fortunate to have had the opportunity to visit Kashmir. Where would one find weather like this in Gujarat? With the climate being so pleasant and the scenery so enchanting, it is truly difficult to put the beauty and charm of this autumn season into words."
Kashmir is renowned worldwide not only for its immense natural beauty but also for its distinct, ever-changing seasons. In November, the Chinar trees in Kashmir change the ambience of the place.
The Chinar trees, which wear a lush green mantle during the summer, transform into vibrant shades of deep red, yellow, and amber, a spectacle that captivates everyone.
A female tourist, visiting Kashmir for the first time, remarked that the Chinar leaves spread in the gardens had left her enchanted, and she intended to have them framed upon returning home. “By gazing at these golden leaves, I hope to keep memories of Kashmir alive.”
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