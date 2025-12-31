Tourists In West Bengal's Dooars To Welcome New Year With Tribal Beats And Dance
The state's Forest department has made special arrangements like campfires for tourists at Lataguri.
Jalpaiguri: While people have already started swaying to music in discotheques, tourists at North Bengal's Dooars are preparing to welcoming the new year with the beats of Madal drums.
Thursday marks the beginning of 2026. While Australia's Sydney has already ushered in the New Year, a few hours later, India will follow suit. But even as people will cut cakes, sing and dance to welcome 2026, a different kind of celebration has been planned for tourists visiting the Dooars including Lataguri in West Bengal.
The state's Forest department has arranged campfires while providing tourists the opportunity to witness tribal dances. Tourists could be seen swaying to the rhythms of the Dhamsa and Madal drums along with the young tribal women. While the new year celebrations provides an opportunity for the tribal dancers to make some money, it also lets them showcase their traditions and rich heritage.
Sanjukta Pal, a tourist from Kolkata, said, "The joy of welcoming the new year by dancing to the rhythms of the Dhamsa and Madal drums is something else. Enjoying it with the people of Dooars is an added bonus for us."
Dibyendu Deb, secretary of the Lataguri Resort Owners Association, said, "This time of year provides an opportunity for local tribal women to earn extra income. This is because tourists visiting the Gorumara National Park also visit Lataguri. They enjoy the dance and music with the tribals. They welcome the new year by singing and dancing to the rhythm of the dhamsa and madal drums".
