Tourists In West Bengal's Dooars To Welcome New Year With Tribal Beats And Dance

Jalpaiguri: While people have already started swaying to music in discotheques, tourists at North Bengal's Dooars are preparing to welcoming the new year with the beats of Madal drums.

Thursday marks the beginning of 2026. While Australia's Sydney has already ushered in the New Year, a few hours later, India will follow suit. But even as people will cut cakes, sing and dance to welcome 2026, a different kind of celebration has been planned for tourists visiting the Dooars including Lataguri in West Bengal.

The state's Forest department has arranged campfires while providing tourists the opportunity to witness tribal dances. Tourists could be seen swaying to the rhythms of the Dhamsa and Madal drums along with the young tribal women. While the new year celebrations provides an opportunity for the tribal dancers to make some money, it also lets them showcase their traditions and rich heritage.