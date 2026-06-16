ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Tourists Escape Unhurt After Car Plunges Into Lake Near Nainital

A vehicle carrying four tourists from Moradabad fell into a lake near Nainital before all occupants were rescued. ( ETV Bharat )

Nainital: A tragedy was averted in Uttarakhand's Nainital district after a car carrying four tourists from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, lost control and plunged into Sarita Tal Lake. All four were safely rescued, officials confirmed.

The accident occurred when the tourists were returning home after visiting Nainital. According to preliminary information, the vehicle went out of control near Sarita Tal, veered off the road, tumbled down a slope, and fell into the lake.

The incident triggered panic among local residents, who rushed to the scene immediately after witnessing the accident. According to eyewitnesses, some occupants managed to get out of the vehicle on their own, while two others remained trapped inside after the vehicle landed in the water.

Without waiting for emergency responders, local residents launched a rescue operation and successfully pulled the trapped tourists out of the vehicle.

Abhay Bawari, a local resident who participated in the rescue effort, said the car was travelling from Nainital towards Moradabad when it suddenly went out of control and rolled down the hillside before ending up in Sarita Tal Lake.