Tourists Battle Traffic Snarls On Dehradun-Mussoorie Road
Things have come to a pass that it takes close to five hours to travel from Dehradun to Mussoorie, a distance of mere 35 km
Published : October 3, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Mussoorie: The authorities in the tourist destination of Mussoorie have been unable to resolve the problem of traffic snarls resulting from tourist influx on weekends and holidays. Things have come to a pass that it takes the visitors close to five hours to travel from Dehradun to Mussoorie, a distance of mere 35 km. The scenario is equally bad on the Mall Road in Mussoorie, making it difficult for even the pedestrians to walk freely.
Having failed to address the problem, the political leadership of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress has been confined to issuing statements seeking a solution to the problems of traffic jams and parking facilities.
Ironically, it is claimed with pride that one can come from Delhi to Dehradun in around three hours by the newly built 215 km long Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. But the remaining 35 km to Mussoorie takes another five hours. The scenario is being witnessed once again this weekend despite the Traffic Police having issued a traffic management plan a couple of days ago.
The visitors are drawn by Mussoorie's pleasant weather and natural beauty. But long traffic jams make their travel experience bad. Limited parking space and haphazardly parked vehicles on the town’s streets increase traffic congestion. Even on the Mall Road, the crowds of tourists and the heavy traffic make even walking difficult.
Former president of Mussoorie BJP Mandal, Mohan Petwal, said that despite limited force, the Police are making every effort to address the situation and maintain a smooth traffic flow.
He said, "The traffic pressure increases during the tourist season and weekends. Therefore, efforts will be made to increase the number of Police personnel in Mussoorie."
He also appealed to local residents for cooperation urging them to follow the traffic rules and avoid unnecessary parking on the roads.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gupta criticized the BJP government over the traffic jams. He said, “While tall claims are made about Mussoorie's development and the construction of parking lots, the desired results are not visible on the ground. It takes approximately two and a half hours to travel from Delhi to Dehradun while it takes up to five hours to travel from Dehradun to Mussoorie.”
According to him, this situation highlights the need for concrete steps regarding traffic management and parking facilities.
Observers say that on one hand, there is a need to increase the Police force and strengthen traffic management and on the other, more parking facilities need to be built. The holiday crowds have once again presented Mussoorie with the challenge of how to maintain tourism vibrancy while facilitating the movement of local citizens and tourists.