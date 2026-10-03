ETV Bharat / state

Tourists Battle Traffic Snarls On Dehradun-Mussoorie Road

Traffic on the Dehradun-Mussorie road ( Etv Bharat )

Mussoorie: The authorities in the tourist destination of Mussoorie have been unable to resolve the problem of traffic snarls resulting from tourist influx on weekends and holidays. Things have come to a pass that it takes the visitors close to five hours to travel from Dehradun to Mussoorie, a distance of mere 35 km. The scenario is equally bad on the Mall Road in Mussoorie, making it difficult for even the pedestrians to walk freely.

Having failed to address the problem, the political leadership of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress has been confined to issuing statements seeking a solution to the problems of traffic jams and parking facilities. Ironically, it is claimed with pride that one can come from Delhi to Dehradun in around three hours by the newly built 215 km long Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. But the remaining 35 km to Mussoorie takes another five hours. The scenario is being witnessed once again this weekend despite the Traffic Police having issued a traffic management plan a couple of days ago. The visitors are drawn by Mussoorie's pleasant weather and natural beauty. But long traffic jams make their travel experience bad. Limited parking space and haphazardly parked vehicles on the town’s streets increase traffic congestion. Even on the Mall Road, the crowds of tourists and the heavy traffic make even walking difficult. Former president of Mussoorie BJP Mandal, Mohan Petwal, said that despite limited force, the Police are making every effort to address the situation and maintain a smooth traffic flow.