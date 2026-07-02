ETV Bharat / state

Tourist Killed, Three Injured As SUV Crashes Through Barricade In Himachal Pradesh

Lahaul-Spiti: A tourist was killed, and three other people were injured after a Scorpio SUV crashed through a roadside barricade near the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday night.

The vehicle crashed through a roadside barricade, veered off the road and hit the pillar of an under-construction bridge over the Chandra River. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Manali, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

After receiving the news of the accident, teams from the fire department and the police rushed to the spot. The occupants were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and had to be extricated before being shifted to the hospital for treatment.