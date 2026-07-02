Tourist Killed, Three Injured As SUV Crashes Through Barricade In Himachal Pradesh
One killed, three injured as SUV crashes through barricade in Lahaul-Spiti; police launch probe into cause of accident.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST|
Updated : July 2, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Lahaul-Spiti: A tourist was killed, and three other people were injured after a Scorpio SUV crashed through a roadside barricade near the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday night.
The vehicle crashed through a roadside barricade, veered off the road and hit the pillar of an under-construction bridge over the Chandra River. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Manali, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
After receiving the news of the accident, teams from the fire department and the police rushed to the spot. The occupants were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and had to be extricated before being shifted to the hospital for treatment.
The Lahaul-Spiti police team have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. One of the injured, Kailash Kumar, a resident of Mandota village in Rajasthan's Sikar district, succumbed to his injuries.
The three injured have been identified as Rajendra from Mandla village in Sikar district, Rajasthan; Aditya from Palia Kalan in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district; and Siddharth Singh Shekhawat from Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan's Sikar district.
According to doctors, the condition of the three injured individuals is out of danger. Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivani Mehla said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. "We have registered a case, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. The injured have been admitted to the hospital."
Also Read