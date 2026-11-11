Tourist Falls To Death While Paragliding In Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing
Shubham Dobhiyal had taken off with a local pilot and fell into a forest six minutes after take-off. While the pilot survived, Dobhiyal died.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Dharamshala/Mandi: A 26-year-old tourist from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh died after falling from a paraglider at the Bir-Billing area of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.
The deceased, identified as Shubham Dobhiyal, had taken off with a local pilot, Vinay Kumar but fell from the paraglider around six minutes into the flight.
While Kumar managed to land safely, Shubham fell to his death and his body was recovered from a forest area late on Tuesday evening. Police have filed an FIR against the pilot and initiated an investigation into the incident, alleging negligence.
According to reports, Shubham had been to Himachal Pradesh with his sister and three cousins. On Tuesday evening, he went on a tandem paragliding flight with Vinay at Bir-Billing. Around six minutes after take-off, Shubham ejected from the paraglider mid-air and crashed into a forest near Bari village, while Vinay safely reached the landing site.
Upon arriving at the landing site, Vinay informed his companions about Shubham's fall. A search operation was then launched in the forest, and after considerable efforts, Shubham's body was recovered late in the evening.
Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said, "We are investigating the possible causes of the mishap including t he tourist's safety harness being loose or broken. A detailed investigation into all aspects is necessary to determine the exact cause of the accident."
Bir-Biling is famous for paragliding among tourists from India and abroad. Every year, a large number of tourists visit the place to experience the thrilling activity.
In a related development, a Russian solo paraglider pilot was rescued after he got entangled in high tension power lines at a height of around 150 metres from the ground. The incident took place on Tuesday when Alexei Ivakhin's glider lost its way after taking off from Bir-Billing paragliding site and got entangled in 66 KV high-tension power lines near Tandu-Mehar village.
The power supply was cut off on time to avert a major disaster. A joint team of the Police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gawar Construction Company, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) brought Alexei down safely after an intense effort lasting almost four hours.
Sources said had the accident happened in a forest, it would have been difficult for Alexei to survive. Sources said Alexei's luck also played a role in his getting rescued as his glider was caught in wires directly above the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway and attracted attention immediately.
The Gawar Company's massive 146-meter-long crane was used to bring down the paraglider pilot. Fortunately, the crane could reach the spot as there was road access to the site.
Company official Siddharth said the crane was deployed for the rescue operation that was carried out with utmost vigilance and coordination with other rescue teams. He added, “Despite the challenging conditions, the combined efforts of all the teams resulted in the successful recovery of the paraglider pilot.”
Onlookers and local teams had reportedly placed mattresses and tarpaulins directly beneath the pilot on the ground as an extra safety buffer.
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