ETV Bharat / state

Tourist Falls To Death While Paragliding In Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing

Dharamshala/Mandi : A 26-year-old tourist from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh died after falling from a paraglider at the Bir-Billing area of ​​Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

The deceased, identified as Shubham Dobhiyal, had taken off with a local pilot, Vinay Kumar but fell from the paraglider around six minutes into the flight.

While Kumar managed to land safely, Shubham fell to his death and his body was recovered from a forest area late on Tuesday evening. Police have filed an FIR against the pilot and initiated an investigation into the incident, alleging negligence.

According to reports, Shubham had been to Himachal Pradesh with his sister and three cousins. On Tuesday evening, he went on a tandem paragliding flight with Vinay at Bir-Billing. Around six minutes after take-off, Shubham ejected from the paraglider mid-air and crashed into a forest near Bari village, while Vinay safely reached the landing site.

Upon arriving at the landing site, Vinay informed his companions about Shubham's fall. A search operation was then launched in the forest, and after considerable efforts, Shubham's body was recovered late in the evening.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said, "We are investigating the possible causes of the mishap including t he tourist's safety harness being loose or broken. A detailed investigation into all aspects is necessary to determine the exact cause of the accident."

Bir-Biling is famous for paragliding among tourists from India and abroad. Every year, a large number of tourists visit the place to experience the thrilling activity.