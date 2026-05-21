Five Killed As Car Falls Into Ravine In Uttarakhand's Nainital
The vehicle was completely mangled in the mishap. The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Thursday.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST|
Updated : May 21, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Nainital: Five persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a ravine near Dhalia village at Bhawali in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 2 pm on the Bhawali-Sanatorium motorway in Nainital. The car bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number was reportedly speeding before it lost control and fell 60 feet into the ravine. Visuals showed the red vehicle completely mangled as rescue teams attempted to pull it out of the accident spot.
The victims are from the same family from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar and currently residing in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, including Bhupendra Singh Chufal (48), his wife Seema Kaida Chufal (45), their 19-year-old son Vasu Chufal, and 12-year-old daughter. The fifth victim is from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, who is yet to be identified, said a police officer.
Nainital Circle Officer Ravikant Semwal said the car's occupants were visiting Nainital and were on their way to an acquaintance's house at Bhawali village. He said the driver of a van passing through the area saw the car falling into the ravine and alerted police on 112.
नैनीताल जनपद में वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को यह असीम दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 21, 2026
स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं SDRF द्वारा राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी है। ईश्वर से…
Police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, pulling everyone out of the ravine and sending them to the nearest primary community centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X said, "We have received the distressing news of a vehicle accident in Nainital district. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the local administration and SDRF. I pray to God for the swift recovery of all the injured".
Investigation into the cause of the mishap is underway, said Semwal.
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