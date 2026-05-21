ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Car Falls Into Ravine In Uttarakhand's Nainital

Nainital: Five persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a ravine near Dhalia village at Bhawali in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm on the Bhawali-Sanatorium motorway in Nainital. The car bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number was reportedly speeding before it lost control and fell 60 feet into the ravine. Visuals showed the red vehicle completely mangled as rescue teams attempted to pull it out of the accident spot.

The victims are from the same family from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar and currently residing in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, including Bhupendra Singh Chufal (48), his wife Seema Kaida Chufal (45), their 19-year-old son Vasu Chufal, and 12-year-old daughter. The fifth victim is from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, who is yet to be identified, said a police officer.

Nainital Circle Officer Ravikant Semwal said the car's occupants were visiting Nainital and were on their way to an acquaintance's house at Bhawali village. He said the driver of a van passing through the area saw the car falling into the ravine and alerted police on 112.