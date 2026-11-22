ETV Bharat / state

Tourist Alleges Assault By CISF Personnel At Taj Mahal; Force Denies

Agra: A tourist from Delhi on Sunday alleged that he and his family members were assaulted by CISF personnel at the Taj Mahal's eastern gate following a dispute over the identity documents of his three-year-old son.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, however, denied the charge, stating that an altercation occurred between force personnel and the man over the use of the VIP gate.

The tourist, Sajid, said his son had gone missing inside the monument for around five minutes before being found with a CISF official.

The personnel allegedly asked him to produce the child's Aadhaar card. Sajid said he showed photographs of himself and the child on his mobile phone, along with the child's birth certificate, to establish that the boy was his son.

Despite this, the personnel insisted on an Aadhaar card and allegedly told Sajid he would only get his child back after four days if he failed to produce the document, Sajid claimed.