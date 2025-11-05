ETV Bharat / state

Tourism Sector Cheers As Badrinath Gets Season's Maiden Snowfall

Dehradun: With the seasonal change, Badrinath has received the first spell of snowfall, covering the hills in a silvery attire. Devotees visiting the shrine enjoyed the first snowfall of the season, which brought the temperature a few notches down in the morning and evening. Badrinath Dham is scheduled to be closed for tourists on November 25 for the winter months.

Apart from Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers have also received snowfall. People can be seen beside bonfires in the morning and evening to protect themselves from the cold. The maiden snowfall of the season has brought cheers to the tourism business in Uttarakhand, which registers the maximum footfall during this season. The snowfall is also expected to boost the winter Chardham Yatra.

Kedarnath Dham has experienced its second snowfall of the season, halting reconstruction work. Thick layers of snow have jammed the wheels of heavy vehicles, making construction work difficult. ITBP personnel are engaged in protecting the shrine even in sub-zero temperatures, following continuous snowfall for two days, leading to the accumulation of up to a foot of snow.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Dehradun had predicted rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand. Meteorologist Rohit Thapliyal said a western disturbance on November 5 could impact the local weather. However, the Met department has forecast dry weather after November 6.

In the last three years, over 23 crore tourists visited Uttarakhand, data released by the tourism department shows. This fresh surge in tourism has supported the livelihood of homestay, hotel and dhaba operators, women self-help groups, and businessmen employed in the transport sector.