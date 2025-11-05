Tourism Sector Cheers As Badrinath Gets Season's Maiden Snowfall
Hemkund Sahib, Kedarnath Dham and the Valley of Flowers have also received snowfall. People can be seen beside bonfires to protect themselves from the cold.
Dehradun: With the seasonal change, Badrinath has received the first spell of snowfall, covering the hills in a silvery attire. Devotees visiting the shrine enjoyed the first snowfall of the season, which brought the temperature a few notches down in the morning and evening. Badrinath Dham is scheduled to be closed for tourists on November 25 for the winter months.
Apart from Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers have also received snowfall. People can be seen beside bonfires in the morning and evening to protect themselves from the cold. The maiden snowfall of the season has brought cheers to the tourism business in Uttarakhand, which registers the maximum footfall during this season. The snowfall is also expected to boost the winter Chardham Yatra.
Kedarnath Dham has experienced its second snowfall of the season, halting reconstruction work. Thick layers of snow have jammed the wheels of heavy vehicles, making construction work difficult. ITBP personnel are engaged in protecting the shrine even in sub-zero temperatures, following continuous snowfall for two days, leading to the accumulation of up to a foot of snow.
Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Dehradun had predicted rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand. Meteorologist Rohit Thapliyal said a western disturbance on November 5 could impact the local weather. However, the Met department has forecast dry weather after November 6.
In the last three years, over 23 crore tourists visited Uttarakhand, data released by the tourism department shows. This fresh surge in tourism has supported the livelihood of homestay, hotel and dhaba operators, women self-help groups, and businessmen employed in the transport sector.
Tourism in Uttarakhand has now become multidimensional, as tourists are not only limited to big cities and selected hill stations but are also reaching small tourist destinations in remote areas. The participation of not only domestic but also foreign tourists has increased in the hill state, promoting adventure activities like rafting, trekking, bungee jumping, mountaineering, etc.
Presently, more than 6,000 homestay operators in the state have emerged as direct beneficiaries of increased tourism activities. Pilgrimage activities have also increased significantly in the state, as the number of pilgrims for the revered Char Dham Yatra alone has reached five million this year so far. This year, over 4,300 horse and mule operators served on the Kedarnath and Yamunotri trekking route.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the sacred Adi Kailash has also boosted pilgrimage and tourism in the border region of Pithoragarh district. Tourism is the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy as its benefits directly accrue to the local people. Therefore, the state government is striving to continue tourism and pilgrimage activities throughout the year.
In addition, partnerships with international airlines and tour operators are helping to expand international tourism to Uttarakhand, particularly from key Asian and European markets.
