Tourism In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Is Affected By Gulf War As Domestic Airlines Cancel Flights To This Historic City
The immediate impact of the cancellation of air services has led to lesser number of foreign tourists.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One of the immediate repercussions of the US-Israel-Iran conflict is being felt across India, as the airline industry has been severely hit due to a lack of oil, petroleum, fuel and gas cargo.
As the Strait of Hormuz was shut down by Iran, the fuel has become more expensive, and airlines in India have shut a few routes. This has led to rising fuel prices, and air connectivity between cities has been significantly affected, which has adversely impacted the tourism sector. This impact is now being felt even in Maharashtra.
A decision has been made to temporarily suspend certain flight services operating from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Consequently, the number of daily flights has dropped from nine to six.
Jaswant Singh, a tourism professional, expressed concern over this development. "The cutting down of the number of flights would adversely affect both the tourism business and local industries. The local political leaders need to take an initiative in addressing this issue. They should have suspended the number of flights gradually," Singh said.
Since the last two months, flights operating from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport have been cancelled. Indigo Airlines had previously announced the suspension which is effective June 16, of their Hyderabad service (which ran four times a week) and the Goa service (which ran three times a week).
Subsequently, it was announced that one of the flights to Delhi would also be discontinued. According to Indigo, services to Hyderabad and Goa will remain completely suspended from June 16 to September 30. Furthermore, a decision has been taken to discontinue Air India's service to New Delhi starting July 1.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar holds a prominent place on the national map with the presence of Ajanta and Ellora caves, which bring in many foreign tourists.
Singh, who is also the President of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, expressed apprehension. "The suspension of air services would inevitably impact the entire tourism industry."
Impact of the conflict on tourism
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, known as a historic city for the Ajanta-Ellora caves, attracts lakhs of foreign tourists regularly. Tourism professional Krishna Kaldate told ETV Bharat, "Foreign tourists, in particular, need to plan their trips at least six months or more in advance. They also need to plan for their hotel bookings, vehicle arrangements, and guides, which are paid and fixed before they even reach Delhi. If flight services are suspended, most tourists cancel their travel plans. We only hope the government intervenes for the sake of all our industries."
Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)
A new crisis has also arisen due to the cost of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Despite these cutbacks, efforts are being made to maintain services, according to Sunit Kothari, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee at the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation. "Air services have faced disruptions prior to this. However, currently, only a limited number of flights operate from the city's airport."
Services to Lucknow, Nagpur, and Ahmedabad were discontinued earlier. Subsequently, flights to Goa, Hyderabad, and now Delhi have been stopped.
Jaswant Singh noted, "While the flight from Jaipur was previously announced and a schedule also was released, the service never actually commenced."
Flight services that will continue
Flights to: Mumbai at 5:35 AM, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 PM, Hyderabad at 6:55 AM, Bengaluru at 3:40 PM. Flight to New Delhi at 7:10 PM; and New Delhi – 1:55 PM.