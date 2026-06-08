ETV Bharat / state

Tourism In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Is Affected By Gulf War As Domestic Airlines Cancel Flights To This Historic City

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One of the immediate repercussions of the US-Israel-Iran conflict is being felt across India, as the airline industry has been severely hit due to a lack of oil, petroleum, fuel and gas cargo.

As the Strait of Hormuz was shut down by Iran, the fuel has become more expensive, and airlines in India have shut a few routes. This has led to rising fuel prices, and air connectivity between cities has been significantly affected, which has adversely impacted the tourism sector. This impact is now being felt even in Maharashtra.

A decision has been made to temporarily suspend certain flight services operating from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Consequently, the number of daily flights has dropped from nine to six.

Jaswant Singh, a tourism professional, expressed concern over this development. "The cutting down of the number of flights would adversely affect both the tourism business and local industries. The local political leaders need to take an initiative in addressing this issue. They should have suspended the number of flights gradually," Singh said.

Since the last two months, flights operating from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport have been cancelled. Indigo Airlines had previously announced the suspension which is effective June 16, of their Hyderabad service (which ran four times a week) and the Goa service (which ran three times a week).

Subsequently, it was announced that one of the flights to Delhi would also be discontinued. According to Indigo, services to Hyderabad and Goa will remain completely suspended from June 16 to September 30. Furthermore, a decision has been taken to discontinue Air India's service to New Delhi starting July 1.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar holds a prominent place on the national map with the presence of Ajanta and Ellora caves, which bring in many foreign tourists.

Singh, who is also the President of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, expressed apprehension. "The suspension of air services would inevitably impact the entire tourism industry."