Tourism Hit In Himachal Pradesh By Absence Of Rain And Snow
The number of tourists in Shimla has dwindled, and they are clicking photos of fake snow.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Shimla: The continuing dry spell in Himachal Pradesh is having a direct impact on the tourism industry. With three weeks of December having passed, only light snowfall has been reported in some of the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. Tourists arriving in Shimla hoping for a snowfall are forced to settle for photos with 'fake snow'.
Meanwhile, the Winter Carnival has begun in Shimla, which has its major parts decorated. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has even attempted to create a snowy scene by spreading cotton at Scandal Point, which has now become a selfie point for the tourists.
Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan said, "The Ridge and Mall Road have been decorated in view of the Winter Carnival. Selfie points have been created at four to five locations, including the Ridge and the Mall Road. Shimla is also known for snowfall, and hence, a snow selfie point has been created near the Scandal Point. Shimla is also facing a lack of snow due to the clear weather. We pray to God that snow falls in Shimla soon."
Himachal Pradesh's tourist destinations like Shimla, Kullu, Manali and Dalhousie are famous for snowfall. As soon as December arrives, tourists flock to the mountains in anticipation of snowfall. But drought is now affecting the tourism industry here.
Having already suffered significant losses during the rainy season, this industry is hoping for a revival in the winter. The last week of December is crucial for the tourism industry in Shimla as large crowds gather in the city for the Christmas and the New Year celebrations. However, compared to the previous years, the hotel occupancy in Shimla is declining. Weekend occupancy within the city is only 50 per cent to 60 per cent.
"Occupancy is lower during the rest of the week. Compared to previous years, occupancy in December has been significantly lower. Fewer tourists are visiting Shimla than before. The lack of snowfall is one of the reasons for the low tourist influx," said Prince Kukreja, President of Shimla Hotel Association.
There's no guarantee of rain or snowfall in the state in the coming days. The Shimla Meteorological Centre has predicted clear weather until the New Year. This has dashed the tourists' hopes of a white Christmas and a snow-filled New Year's Eve celebration.
Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a scientist at the IMD, stated that the skies are expected to remain clear for the coming week. In November, the rainfall was 90 per cent below normal across Himachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, December has seen a 100 per cent shortfall in rain and snow so far. The clear weather is causing a rise in daytime temperatures. Even in tourist destinations like Shimla and Manali, the daytime temperatures are being reported up to 6 degrees Celsius above normal.
Read More