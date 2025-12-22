ETV Bharat / state

Tourism Hit In Himachal Pradesh By Absence Of Rain And Snow

Shimla: The continuing dry spell in Himachal Pradesh is having a direct impact on the tourism industry. With three weeks of December having passed, only light snowfall has been reported in some of the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. Tourists arriving in Shimla hoping for a snowfall are forced to settle for photos with 'fake snow'.

Meanwhile, the Winter Carnival has begun in Shimla, which has its major parts decorated. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has even attempted to create a snowy scene by spreading cotton at Scandal Point, which has now become a selfie point for the tourists.

Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan said, "The Ridge and Mall Road have been decorated in view of the Winter Carnival. Selfie points have been created at four to five locations, including the Ridge and the Mall Road. Shimla is also known for snowfall, and hence, a snow selfie point has been created near the Scandal Point. Shimla is also facing a lack of snow due to the clear weather. We pray to God that snow falls in Shimla soon."

Himachal Pradesh's tourist destinations like Shimla, Kullu, Manali and Dalhousie are famous for snowfall. As soon as December arrives, tourists flock to the mountains in anticipation of snowfall. But drought is now affecting the tourism industry here.

Having already suffered significant losses during the rainy season, this industry is hoping for a revival in the winter. The last week of December is crucial for the tourism industry in Shimla as large crowds gather in the city for the Christmas and the New Year celebrations. However, compared to the previous years, the hotel occupancy in Shimla is declining. Weekend occupancy within the city is only 50 per cent to 60 per cent.