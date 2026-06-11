ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Plans Host Of Activities To Promote Jaunsar-Bawar Region As Adventure Tourism Hub

Garbyal said the department is working on a plan to organize an international-level adventure event on the Tons river, featuring competitions such as rafting, kayaking, and canoeing. "The Tons is one of the wildest and most challenging Himalayan rivers that flow through Uttarakhand. Surveys have found that the river's flow is much faster than others and the rapids here are above Grade 4 and 5. The speed of the water and technical challenge provide a roller-coaster-like thrill for adventurers," he said.

The Tourism Department is experimenting with new initiatives to promote adventure tourism in Uttarakhand. Preparations have begun to develop the Tons river in the Jaunsar-Bawar region as a hub for international adventure activities. Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said the department is conducting a survey for the next major event, which includes a team of experts from abroad. Experts have surveyed the Tons, the largest tributary of the Yamuna river, and preliminary reports have found it suitable for world-class adventure sports, he said.

As part of the department's initiative, plans are underway to organize international-level water sports events on the Tons river. This apart, a major conference of adventure tourism experts from across the country is on cards at Kumaon in December.

Dehradun : The Uttarakhand Tourism Department is trying its best to establish the Jaunsar-Bawar region of the state on the global adventure tourism map.

The Tourism Secretary said the river's ferocious and thrilling nature is evident from its source in Uttarkashi district. "The river is suitable for professional rafters and kayakers with advanced skills, rather than for ordinary tourists," he said.

Gabryal said as part of the initiative to promote the Jaunsar-Bawar region as a tourism hub, members of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATAI) will arrive in Uttarakhand in December to attend a conference whereinbound tourism, adventure sports, trekking, mountaineering, and outdoor activities will be discussed.

Participants at the Niti Valley Ultra Marathon (ETV Bharat)

He said the objective of this event is to identify new adventure tourism opportunities in the state. "During the conference, participants will be taken on a tour of various regions of Uttarakhand. Separate tours will be organized in both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions, allowing experts to gain first-hand experience of the natural resources, adventure activities, and new tourist destinations," the official said.

"Just as the Niti Valley Ultra Marathon brought new recognition to its vast natural canyon, the department's goal is to establish other untouched and exciting destinations in the state on the national and global tourism map," Garbyal said.

He said the success of the Ultra Marathon formed the basis of a new strategy. "During the past six months, the Tourism Department has successfully organized two high-altitude Ultra Marathons. The first event took place on November 10 last year in the Adi Kailash region. The second one took place in the Niti Valley in the last week of May this. Both events were among the first of their kind held in high altitude regions," he said.

Tourists rafting in Tons river (ETV Bharat)

Garbyal stated that such level of activity was witnessed in the border areas of Uttarakhand bordering China (Tibet) for the first time since 1962. The ultra-marathon held in the Niti Valley, in particular, brought national and global recognition to the vast natural valley between Rimkhim and Malari. The active participation of the athletes, their families, tourists, and the local community established it as a successful model, he said.

Tourists swimming in Tons river (ETV Bharat)

Gabryal said when the event was planned, only about 50 beds were available for tourist accommodation in the Niti Valley area. During the event, the capacity was increased to 400-500 beds. Locals developed their homes as homestays and provided food and other amenities to tourists, significantly augmenting their income. This demonstrated that adventure tourism can be not only a tourism activity but also an effective means of strengthening the local economy, he said.