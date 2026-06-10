ETV Bharat / state

Tourism Boom In Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark Circuit Excites Hospitality Sector In Odisha, Visitor Footfall Surges In 2026

Puri: Despite ongoing global uncertainties, Odisha tourism is witnessing growth, particularly in the hospitality sector. There has been a rise in domestic and international tourist arrivals, boosting confidence across the hospitality industry.

Though Puri has been one of the favourite destinations of tourists from across the globe, improved tourism infrastructure, expanding adventure and water sports activities, and the enduring appeal of spiritual destinations such as the Sri Jagannath Temple are attracting visitors. Industry stakeholders believe sustained investment in tourist facilities and visitor experience will be crucial to maintaining the upward trajectory.

The Singhadwara, or the entrance gate of Sri Jagannath temple in Puri (ETV Bharat)

In the first five months of 2026, more than 5.6 million tourists visited Odisha. Of these, Puri, home to the revered Jagannath Temple, recorded a 22 percent increase in visitor arrivals. During 2025, Puri received approximately 24.3 million tourists, including over 11.3 million domestic visitors and more than 87,000 foreign tourists.

What do stakeholders say?

Industry experts attribute this growth to Odisha’s expanding tourism offerings, including beach tourism, water sports, adventure tourism, and the development of modern hospitality infrastructure. Hoteliers and tourism officials attribute this rise to improved connectivity and tourism facilities.

Hotelier Yubabrata Kar said that Puri’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, with hotels, transport operators and various local businesses relying on visitor footfall. Describing the increase in tourist arrivals as highly encouraging for the local economy, he said, “Hotels in Puri are currently witnessing near-full occupancy during the summer holiday season. This is partly because of the rise in spiritual tourism and also because the pilgrim city has established itself as one of India’s leading tourist destinations. Along with seeking blessings at the Jagannath Temple, visitors are attracted by Puri’s beaches, the Blue Flag Beach, Konark, and Chilika Lake, making the region a preferred destination for family vacations.”

However, he warned that as tourist numbers continue to rise, authorities must strengthen visitor safety measures and improve tourism management. “Poor access to the temple, inadequate hotel services or unclean beaches can negatively affect visitor experiences. Unfavourable online reviews can negatively impact future tourist arrivals,” he warned, calling for a dedicated government roadmap to ensure that tourists receive quality services and face no difficulties during their stay.

Speaking about the growing interest among young travellers in adventure tourism, Kar emphasized the need to expand water sports and adventure activities along Odisha’s coastline. Such initiatives, he said, would further increase the state’s appeal.

Kar also expressed concern over rising congestion and noise pollution in Puri.

Tourists enjoying at the sea beach in Puri (ETV Bharat)

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