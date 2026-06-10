Tourism Boom In Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark Circuit Excites Hospitality Sector In Odisha, Visitor Footfall Surges In 2026
Odisha’s growing appeal as a combined spiritual, heritage, beach and adventure tourism destination is driving unprecedented tourist arrivals, creating new opportunities, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Puri: Despite ongoing global uncertainties, Odisha tourism is witnessing growth, particularly in the hospitality sector. There has been a rise in domestic and international tourist arrivals, boosting confidence across the hospitality industry.
Though Puri has been one of the favourite destinations of tourists from across the globe, improved tourism infrastructure, expanding adventure and water sports activities, and the enduring appeal of spiritual destinations such as the Sri Jagannath Temple are attracting visitors. Industry stakeholders believe sustained investment in tourist facilities and visitor experience will be crucial to maintaining the upward trajectory.
In the first five months of 2026, more than 5.6 million tourists visited Odisha. Of these, Puri, home to the revered Jagannath Temple, recorded a 22 percent increase in visitor arrivals. During 2025, Puri received approximately 24.3 million tourists, including over 11.3 million domestic visitors and more than 87,000 foreign tourists.
What do stakeholders say?
Industry experts attribute this growth to Odisha’s expanding tourism offerings, including beach tourism, water sports, adventure tourism, and the development of modern hospitality infrastructure. Hoteliers and tourism officials attribute this rise to improved connectivity and tourism facilities.
Hotelier Yubabrata Kar said that Puri’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, with hotels, transport operators and various local businesses relying on visitor footfall. Describing the increase in tourist arrivals as highly encouraging for the local economy, he said, “Hotels in Puri are currently witnessing near-full occupancy during the summer holiday season. This is partly because of the rise in spiritual tourism and also because the pilgrim city has established itself as one of India’s leading tourist destinations. Along with seeking blessings at the Jagannath Temple, visitors are attracted by Puri’s beaches, the Blue Flag Beach, Konark, and Chilika Lake, making the region a preferred destination for family vacations.”
However, he warned that as tourist numbers continue to rise, authorities must strengthen visitor safety measures and improve tourism management. “Poor access to the temple, inadequate hotel services or unclean beaches can negatively affect visitor experiences. Unfavourable online reviews can negatively impact future tourist arrivals,” he warned, calling for a dedicated government roadmap to ensure that tourists receive quality services and face no difficulties during their stay.
Speaking about the growing interest among young travellers in adventure tourism, Kar emphasized the need to expand water sports and adventure activities along Odisha’s coastline. Such initiatives, he said, would further increase the state’s appeal.
Kar also expressed concern over rising congestion and noise pollution in Puri.
Tourists need more
A family from Maharashtra visiting the city had a different perspective to offer. "People like us opt for holidaying once a year. So we want to choose a place which gives us the best. The more the merrier. Now since facilities are better and more attractions like adventure sports and eco-tourism have been added to the itinerary, we would like to visit every year," said Dattatreya Koshal, adding that temple darshan must be made easy. "We had to stand in queue for hours without even knowing why. At least online booking must be introduced or queue system streamlined," he said.
Spiritual Tourism A Big Draw
Another hotelier, Bhavesh, said it is heartening to see an increase in tourist arrivals and noted that public interest in spiritual tourism continues to grow. Expressing optimism about a further rise in the number of tourists in the coming years, he said, “When the primary purpose of most tourists visiting Puri is to seek blessings at the Jagannath Temple, arrangements for darshan must be streamlined. Even today, devotees face difficulties getting into the temple. It is time the temple management ensured easy temple access and crowd management.”
Bhavesh also emphasized the importance of maintaining beach cleanliness and strengthening tourist safety measures. “Expanding water sports and beach-based recreational activities at Puri Beach and Chandrabhaga Beach would encourage visitors to stay longer and promote repeat tourism,” he advocated.
State government efforts
Over the past several years, Odisha has successfully established itself as a unique tourism destination offering eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, heritage attractions and adventure-based marine activities, giving travellers a diverse and enriching experience.
The Government of Odisha has also been focusing on expanding eco-tourism and water sports activities along the Puri-Konark coastal corridor. For this purpose, investments are being made in tourism infrastructure under the Odisha Tourism Policy 2026 and the “Think India, Think Odisha” initiative. The government is also planning to establish additional Blue Flag Beaches across the state.
While the Jagannath Temple and the Konark Sun Temple continue to attract visitors from around the world, Chandrabhaga Beach has also emerged as a major centre for water sports and adventure tourism. Activities like jet skiing, parasailing and kayaking are being offered with appropriate safety measures. In addition, eco-retreats and nature camps at Ramachandi and Balighai are being promoted as bonus attractions for tourists seeking a distinctive outdoor experience.
With the Government of Odisha making efforts to improve connectivity and develop an integrated tourism circuit linking Puri, Konark and Chilika, it has set an ambitious target of attracting 50 million tourists during the current year.
Puri District Tourism Officer Saroj Kanta Pradhan stated that the continued increase in tourist arrivals is a positive development for the state. Tourists are combining visits to the Jagannath Temple with trips to Konark and Chilika Lake.
Pradhan said, “The government is actively developing tourism infrastructure and enhancing transportation networks to accommodate growing visitor numbers. Efforts are also underway to attract more international tourists through the development of premium star-category hotels and improved visitor facilities.”
He added that the government is promoting adventure tourism alongside spiritual tourism to diversify visitor experiences. Currently, five organizations are operating adventure sports activities in Puri, and plans are in place to increase this number in the future.
As tourist inflow increases, Odisha is strengthening its position as one of India’s fastest-growing tourism destinations, expanding tourism infrastructure and offering packages that combine spiritual, heritage, eco-tourism and adventure experiences. Industry stakeholders believe that maintaining cleanliness, safety, crowd management and visitor services will be paramount to sustaining the momentum and attracting even more domestic and international tourists in the years ahead.
Also Read: