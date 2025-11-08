'Tough Road To Nepal': Village In Odisha Cries For Basic Amenities
Nepal village in Nayagarh lacks road, healthcare, school and electricity. The District Magistrate after visiting the village, assured to resolve the issues.
Nayagarh: The road to Nepal is tough. But the Nepal in question is not the neighbouring country which witnessed widespread 'Gen Z' unrest recently but a quaint village in Odisha devoid of even basic amenities.
Nepal is under Banthpur gram panchayat of Odgaon block in Nayagarh district. Even after 79 years of Independence, the village has no road, or electricity.
This apart, the villagers are deprived of education, healthcare, safe drinking water and government benefits. The residents of Nepal collect forest products and sell it in the nearest market to survive. On paper, Red Cross has adopted Nepal as a 'foster village' but no visible procgress can be seen anywhere in the area. After learning of the village's plight Nayagarh District Magistrate Akshay Sunil Agarwal reached Nepal and interacted with its residents.
Nepal is 47 km from Nayagarh district headquarters. It has 30 houses with a population of 150. The village is surrounded by dense forests. No paved roads can be built for the reserved forest land. The only way to the village is a dirt road. Bamboo and mud-coated walls on houses show the backwardness of the village which somehow has missed the eyes of officials and ministers who claim remarkable progress in the state.
Only a handful in the village are lucky enough to avail government assistance. Farming is fraught with risks due to frequent raids of elephants on agriculture land. Left with little options, the villagers are forced to venture out to work and earn a living.
What's even worse is that the village does not have electricity and depends on a few solar lights which function erratically. Nepal does not have a school and construction of an anganwadi centre, started seven years back, is yet to be completed.
An anganwadi worker is kind enough to visit the village and move from one house to another to impart primary education. Lack of healthcare means the villagers have to carry the sick on stretchers to Odagaon hospital nearby.
Moved by the plight of the villagers, Agarwal spent three house in Nepal and stressed the need for education. He directed the BDO to ensure completion of the construction of anganwadi as soon as possible. "A letter has also been sent to the government to open a primary school in Nepal. The Rural Development Department has been instructed to build a paved road to the village and resolve the electricity problem," he said.
Agarwal said two teachers will soon visit the village every week to teach the children. "We will also make arrangements to send children to ashram schools," he said.
The Collector's visit kindled hope among the villagers. Sabita Jani, a local said, "Our village lacks basic amenities. There is no electricity, no road, no school or anganwadis here. We are glad that the Collector listened to our grievances and assured to redress them soon."
Odgaon Block Chairperson Loknath Sahu welcomed the Collector's initiative. He said, "The District Collector made a surprise visit and understood the problems of the village. Drinking water is being provided to the village through solar energy. Since the village is located in a reserve forest, problems galore in constructing a road. The District Collector will talk to the Forest Department and get permission and then the construction of a paved road will begin."
