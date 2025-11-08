ETV Bharat / state

'Tough Road To Nepal': Village In Odisha Cries For Basic Amenities

Nayagarh: The road to Nepal is tough. But the Nepal in question is not the neighbouring country which witnessed widespread 'Gen Z' unrest recently but a quaint village in Odisha devoid of even basic amenities.

Nepal is under Banthpur gram panchayat of Odgaon block in Nayagarh district. Even after 79 years of Independence, the village has no road, or electricity.

This apart, the villagers are deprived of education, healthcare, safe drinking water and government benefits. The residents of Nepal collect forest products and sell it in the nearest market to survive. On paper, Red Cross has adopted Nepal as a 'foster village' but no visible procgress can be seen anywhere in the area. After learning of the village's plight Nayagarh District Magistrate Akshay Sunil Agarwal reached Nepal and interacted with its residents.

DM Akshay Sunil Agarwal distributing clothes among women (ETV Bharat)

Nepal is 47 km from Nayagarh district headquarters. It has 30 houses with a population of 150. The village is surrounded by dense forests. No paved roads can be built for the reserved forest land. The only way to the village is a dirt road. Bamboo and mud-coated walls on houses show the backwardness of the village which somehow has missed the eyes of officials and ministers who claim remarkable progress in the state.

Only a handful in the village are lucky enough to avail government assistance. Farming is fraught with risks due to frequent raids of elephants on agriculture land. Left with little options, the villagers are forced to venture out to work and earn a living.