Total Shutdown Affects Normal Life In Manipur's Churachandpur District

Churachandpur/Imphal: Normal life in Manipur's Churachandpur district was affected after two tribal bodies imposed a "total shutdown" in the Kuki-Zo-dominated district to protest the participation of MLAs from the community in the government formation in the state, officials said. On Friday morning, bandh supporters holding sticks stopped vehicles in parts of the district headquarters town.

Markets remained shut, and vehicles were off the roads. Educational and government offices also witnessed poor attendance, they said. The Churachandpur unit of the Kuki Students Organisation imposed a 24-hour total shutdown from Friday midnight in the district, while another outfit -- Joint Forum of Seven (JF7) -- imposed a shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas from 6 am to 6 pm.

The shutdown was more effectively visible in the Tuibong area of the district headquarters town. The situation remained tense in the district, and additional security forces have been deployed in vital points of the district headquarters town, officials said.

Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) also announced that it will organise a mass public rally on Friday afternoon to oppose the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the government. KWOHR stated that the protest aims to express strong opposition to any move which includes the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the state government under the prevailing situation.

The rally is intended to convey the collective stand of the Kuki women against political developments they consider unacceptable, it said. On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between a mob and security forces near Tuibong forest gate, leading to a baton charge and the firing of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the mob, which indulged in stone-pelting. The clashes went on till 3 am on Friday morning, leading to injuries to two demonstrators, officials said.