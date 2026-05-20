ETV Bharat / state

One More Suspect Arrested In Rape Of Differently-Abled Woman In Tamil Nadu

Pudukkottai: Police have arrested another person on charges of sexually assaulting a differently-abled woman after allegedly abducting her in a car, taking the total number of arrests made in this case to two.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sekar (56), a resident of Manakkollai village. Sekar is the owner of the car which was used in the crime, police said.

Earlier, police had arrested Sekar's friend, Marimuthu (55), in connection with this case.

The 35-year-old survivor, who is speech-impaired and works at a private mill, was waiting at a bus stop to return home the day before yesterday when two men passing by stopped their car and offered to drop her off at her village. When she refused, they forcibly bundled her into the car and drove away, a senior official said.

They took her to a secluded spot and allegedly subjected her to sexual assault. When she lost consciousness due to the ordeal, they drove her to the Karambakkudi–Alangudi road, pushed her out of the vehicle, and fled the scene. Upon regaining consciousness, the woman began to weep and scream for help. Hearing her cries, locals rushed to her help and informed the police. The woman was admitted to Raniyar Government Hospital in Pudukkottai, where she is currently undergoing treatment.