ETV Bharat / state

'Tortured, Burned, Killed': Kerala HC Awards Life Term To Father, Stepmother In 2013 Adithi Murder Case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sentenced two people, Subramanian Namboothiri and his wife, Ramla Begum (also known as Devaki Antharjanam), to life imprisonment in connection with the 2013 Kozhikode Adithi murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the convicts.

The verdict pronounced by the Division Bench marks a major victory for the prosecution, which had challenged the Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court’s earlier finding that the charge of murder could not be sustained.

The High Court held that the trial court erred in concluding that the accused only intended to “discipline” the child and not cause her death. It was observed that the trial court failed to consider medical evidence properly and had given undue weight to the defence’s arguments.

According to the prosecution, six-year-old Adithi was brutally beaten by her father and stepmother at their home in Bilathikulam, Kozhikode, on April 29, 2013. She succumbed to her injuries the following day. Post-mortem findings revealed severe bruises, burn marks, and injuries in the pelvic region, which led to her death. Her ten-year-old brother, the lone eyewitness, testified that both accused frequently tortured the children.

Investigations confirmed a pattern of prolonged physical and emotional abuse, including denial of food, frequent beatings, forced labour, and even pouring hot water on Adithi’s private parts. The court found that the evidence clearly established a “common intention” between the accused and that the trial court had failed in its assessment of the case.